

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK), a French aerospace and defense company, reported Thursday higher sales and orders in its first nine months of fiscal 2025, with growth in all regions and segments, except Cyber & Digital segment. Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.



Sales for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 15.26 billion euros, 8.4 percent higher than 14.07 billion euros last year. Sales grew 9.1 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.



Geographically, sales in mature markets grew 7.4 percent from last year to 12.05 billion euros, mainly with growth in United Kingdom. Emerging markets recorded 12.4 percent rise in sales to 3.20 billion euros, with double-digit organic growth in all regions.



Sales grew 7 percent in the Aerospace segment, and 13.9 percent in the Defence segment. Meanwhile, Cyber & Digital segment sales fell 3.8 percent, mainly with a 7.1 percent drop in cyber.



Over the first nine months of 2025, order intake amounted to 16.76 billion euros, up 8 percent from last year's 15.55 billion euros. Orders grew 9 percent organically.



The company said it continues to benefit from strong commercial momentum in most of its activities, particularly in the Aerospace and Defence segments.?



Over the nine month, Thales recorded 14 large orders with a unit value of more than 100 million euros, for a total amount of 5.33 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Thales continues to expect organic sales growth between 6 percent and 7 percent, corresponding to a sales range of 21.8 billion euros to 22.0 billion euros, and an Adjusted EBIT margin between 12.2 percent and 12.4 percent.



Thales added that it benefits from a favorable medium and long-term outlook with its strong positioning in all of its major markets and the relevance of its products and solutions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News