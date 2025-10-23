DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 23-Oct-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Dividend Declaration Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q3 as targeted This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 21 November 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 31 October 2025, based on the number of shares held post the Company's ninth capital redemption to be implemented during October 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 30 October 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.2% based on the closing share price on 22 October 2025. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BT8PBR31 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 405912 EQS News ID: 2216924 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

