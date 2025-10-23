Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Dividend Declaration

DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Dividend Declaration 
23-Oct-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
Quarterly Dividend Declaration 

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q3 as targeted 

This announcement contains price sensitive information. 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the third 
quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 21 November 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 31 
October 2025,  based on the number of shares held post the Company's ninth capital redemption to be implemented during 
October 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 30 October 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share 
equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.2% based on the closing share price on 22 October 2025. 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes: 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BT8PBR31 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405912 
EQS News ID:  2216924 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
