OMRON Corporation: OMRON Charts 2025 as a Turning Point from Maximization to an Autonomous Society paving the way to Natural Society

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded Osaka Expo 2025 Theme Weeks talk- "Shaping 2050: Natural, Autonomous & Self-Sustaining Society", leading thinkers from the Japanese multinational corporation OMRON and beyond convened to map a profound societal shift. The event positioned 2025 as a turning point, marking the end of the "Optimization Society" and beginning of "Autonomous Society" towards a "Natural Society".

The consensus emerged that the end-point of technological evolution is not a cold, automated dystopia, but a "Hyper-Primitive Society" or "Natural Society," where humans, nature, and technology rediscover a harmonious and decentralized balance.

Ikuo Tateishi, President of the Human Renaissance Institute, opened the event by stating: "According to OMRON Founder Kazuma Tateishi's SINIC Theory, the old system of maximization has reached its limits. Our mission is to co-create a new natural society in harmony with technology, pioneering 'automation that makes people alive.'"

Audrey Tang, a 2025 Right Livelihood Award Winner, connected SINIC Theory to a new technological paradigm, she termed "Plurality OS"- the new "steering wheel" for society.

From Central Control to Distributed Harmony

"In a natural society, 'space for margin' and 'control without a central agent' are key to maintaining balance," highlighted Masaki Suwa, Senior General Manager, Technology & Intellectual Property HQ, OMRON. This signifies a move away from top-down command structures toward organic, ecosystem-like coordination.

"A key principle of natural society is universal access to technology. Space for margin and free innovations support breakthroughs," noted Yoshitaka Ushiku, Vice President - Research, OMRON SINIC X.

Role of AI in Natural Society

The panel envisioned a future where AI and robots integrate not as centralized tools, but as distributed and autonomous partners. "To train AI within Plurality, there are six principles of civic care: Attentiveness, Responsibility, Competence, Responsiveness, Solidarity, and Symbiosis," Audrey said. This shift moves the engine of society from "money capital to empathy capital."

Humanity's Role

The talk reaffirmed the value of human qualities. "Humans possess the ability to empathize. This is crucial in a natural society where people, nature, and machines harmonize," stated Shoukei Matsumoto, Pure Land Buddhist monk, an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program (2013).

A Call to Co-Create the Future

The event concluded with a powerful call to action. To support this global shift, OMRON has made the SINIC Theory open source and invites innovators across the globe to collaborate. "It's not just a document, but an invitation, a movement," Audrey stated. "It's a call to become good ancestors, to co-create the steering wheel that guides us toward an autonomous and natural society."

