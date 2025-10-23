

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Group (ULVR.L) reported third quarter turnover of 14.7 billion euros, down 3.5% from prior year. Underlying sales growth was 3.9%, or 4.0% excluding Ice Cream. Power Brands underlying sales growth was 4.4%, for the period.



For the nine month period, turnover was 44.8 billion euros, down 3.3% from last year. Underlying sales growth was 3.6%, for the period.



For full year 2025, the Group's outlook is unchanged, and applies both including and excluding Ice Cream. The Group expects underlying sales growth to be within range of 3% to 5%. Second half growth is expected to be ahead of the first half. The Group continues to anticipate an improvement in underlying operating margin for the full year, with second half margins of at least 18.5%, or at least 19.5% excluding Ice Cream.



Unilever expects the Ice Cream Business Group to be reported on by Unilever as a discontinued operation from the fourth quarter. The Group expects to consolidate its share capital following completion of the demerger.



