NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Ambipar Emergency Response (the "Company") from NYSE American.Ordinary Shares: AMBIWarrants: AMBIWSNYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing and will commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 1003(c)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide in light of the Company's disclosure on October 21, 2025 announcing that it filed for Chapter 11 with United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.The Company has a right to a review of staff's determination to delist the Company's Securities by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Panel"). Following such appeal, a decision by the Panel will be made and announced by NYSE American regarding either proceeding with suspension and delisting or continued trading in the Company's Securities. If the Company does not appeal this determination, NYSE American will announce the date that trading in the Company's Securities will be suspended. The filing of an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities is pending completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Investor Relations:ir.response@ambipar.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

