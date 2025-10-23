

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Car AB (VLVOF) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter, despite a decline in revenue.



The company posted a profit before tax of SEK 6.193 billion, slightly up from SEK 6.054 billion a year earlier, primarily helped by a partial reversal of the restructuring provision recognised in the second quarter of SEK 0.5 billion.



Operating income rose to SEK 6.433 billion from SEK 5.79 billion.



Net income increased to SEK 5.195 billion or SEK 1.75 per share from SEK 4.208 billion or SEK 1.41 in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the quarter fell to SEK 86.439 billion from SEK 92.783 billion in the same period last year.



The company added that, given external developments and increased uncertainties, it no longer provides financial guidance for 2025 and 2026.



