

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG.L) reported that its third-quarter total income, including recoveries, increased by 4.6 percent to 2.308 billion pounds, from 2.206 billion pounds in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, total income rose by 6.5 percent, and by 6.2 percent on an organic constant currency basis.



Quarterly total income, excluding recoveries, increased 4.8 percent to 2.219 billion pounds from 2.117 billion pounds last year. On a constant currency basis, the increase was 6.7 percent, while organic constant currency growth stood at 6.4 percent.



London Stock Exchange Group also announced a major development in its post-trade business. A consortium of leading banks is acquiring a 20 percent stake in Post Trade Solutions. Alongside this, LSEG has amended and extended its revenue-sharing arrangements within SwapClear to further strengthen the platform.



In terms of capital returns, LSEG has already returned nearly 1 billion pounds to shareholders through share buybacks over the past three months. This includes a 500 million pound buyback completed in the first half of the year. The pace of the 1 billion pound buyback program announced on 31 July 2025 has recently accelerated. As of 22 October 2025, LSEG has repurchased 10.5 million shares at an average price of 88.95 pounds, totaling 938 million pounds.



Looking ahead, LSEG plans to deploy an additional 1 billion pounds in share buybacks by the time of its full-year 2025 results announcement on 26 February 2026, with approximately half of this expected to be completed during 2025.



Excluding the impact of the Post Trade transaction, LSEG now anticipates an increase of around 100 basis points in constant currency EBITDA margins for FY2025, reaching the top end of its guidance range. This reflects strong operational execution and the benefits of operating leverage.



For the full year 2025, LSEG expects organic constant currency growth in total income, excluding recoveries, to range between 6.5 and 7.5 percent. This outlook is supported by accelerating growth in the Data & Analytics segment and a return to more normalized performance at Tradeweb. Capital expenditure intensity is projected to be around 10 percent of total income, excluding recoveries. Additionally, equity free cash flow is anticipated to reach at least 2.4 billion pounds.



