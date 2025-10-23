AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space begins integration of first satellite in VIREON Earth Observation constellation

2025-10-23 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space has begun integration of the first satellite in its VIREON constellation. This phase involves assembling the spacecraft and verifying that the onboard systems work together as designed. The constellation is designed to deliver actionable, high-quality data to multiple customers worldwide.

VIREON is built to provide frequent, reliable data on land and vegetation. Its insights support agriculture and forestry, helping users improve productivity and sustainability while addressing growing environmental and climate pressures. Combining advanced imaging capabilities with analysis-ready data, VIREON delivers both the detail and the insight users need, offering exceptional value for money across commercial and institutional applications.

"VIREON connects every part of our business, showing the strength of our full value chain," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "We build our own satellites, use our own components, and deliver unique data that helps customers turn information into insight and make better decisions."

The constellation advances AAC Clyde Space's expansion in Data and Services, providing recurring revenue through the delivery of decision-ready data to multiple customers worldwide.

About VIREON

VIREON is an Earth Observation constellation developed by AAC Clyde Space to make high-quality satellite data more accessible to commercial and institutional users. Each satellite is built on the company's 16U EPIC platform and integrated at its site in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The constellation's compact, high-performance satellites carry a multispectral imager with 1.5-metre ground resolution, balancing detail, coverage and cost. Designed for daily revisit rates over targeted areas, VIREON provides consistent updates essential for applications such as precision farming, forestry management, environmental monitoring and resource assessment.

By combining advanced imagery with analysis-ready data, VIREON delivers valuable insight for sectors including agriculture, forestry, environmental services, finance, insurance, natural resources and infrastructure. The first satellite is now under integration, with launch planned for early 2026.

The name VIREON comes from the Latin vireo, meaning "I am green", and refers to a small bird commonly found in forests and woodlands. It reflects the constellation's role in observing, understanding our planet's living systems and changing environment.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.