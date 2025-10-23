

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Group reported a 3.7 percent increase in EBITDAaL to 3.437 billion euros on a comparable basis during the third quarter of 2025, along with a 0.7-point improvement in margin. This growth highlights the positive impact of ongoing operational efficiency initiatives.



In the third quarter of 2025, the Group's revenues rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year to 9.993 billion euros. This growth was primarily driven by a 2.6 percent rise in retail services, contributing an additional 192 million euros. However, this was partially offset by declines in other areas: wholesale services fell by 5.2 percent, reducing revenue by 78 million euros; equipment sales dropped by 1.4 percent, down 9 million euros; and other revenues decreased by 9.1 percent, representing a reduction of 21 million euros. All percentage changes are calculated on a year-on-year basis, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and on a comparable basis.



The company has upgraded its full-year guidance, now expecting EBITDAaL growth of at least 3.5 percent. This marks an improvement from its July forecast, which anticipated growth of over 3 percent. These targets are set on a comparable basis.



