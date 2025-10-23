Addtech AB: Interim Report Q2 1 April - 30 September 2025

Second quarter (1 July - 30 September 2025)

Net sales increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 5,450 million (5,127).

increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 5,450 million (5,127). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 844 million (764) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.5 percent (14.9).

increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 844 million (764) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.5 percent (14.9). Operating profit increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 707 million (640) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.0 percent (12.5).

increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 707 million (640) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.0 percent (12.5). Profit after tax increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 499 million (446) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.80 (1.60).

Period (1 April - 30 September 2025)

Net sales increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 11,289 million (10,565).

increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 11,289 million (10,565). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 1,766 million (1,595) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (15.1).

increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 1,766 million (1,595) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (15.1). Operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 1,493 million (1,353) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.2 percent (12.8).

increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 1,493 million (1,353) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.2 percent (12.8). Profit after tax increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 1,061 million (941) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 3.80 (3.40). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.40 (6.45).

increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 1,061 million (941) and amounted to SEK 3.80 (3.40). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.40 (6.45). Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 77 percent (72).

amounted to 77 percent (72). Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (28) and the equity ratio amounted to 38 percent (36).

amounted to 29 percent (28) and the amounted to 38 percent (36). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,336 million (1,195). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 10.55 (9.70).

amounted to SEK 1,336 million (1,195). For the latest twelve month period, amounted to SEK 10.55 (9.70). Since the start of the financial year, three acquisitions have been completed, with combined annual sales of about

SEK 465 million.

CEO's comments

Our strong positions in attractive technical niches, combined with good performance among the companies, created conditions for continued profitable growth in the second quarter. With a high level of customer activity overall, and a favourable business climate, total sales rose by 6 percent. Of this, 4 percent was organic growth, with approximately half being related to particularly strong project outcomes in Industrial Solutions. EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 844 million (764) the margin strengthened to 15.5 percent (14.9). Cash flow strengthened and we welcomed one new niched technical company to the Group. On 1 October, our new, strengthened organisation came into effect, now comprising six business areas with clear and ambitious strategies for future growth.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm, 23 October 2025

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m. CET on 23 October 2025.

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.