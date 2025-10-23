Bilia AB: Third quarter 2025

Higher result for the Group and improved order intake for new cars

Third quarter 2025

Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,717 M (8,984), an increase of 8 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 310 M (281). The higher operational earnings were mainly attributable to Sweden.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 284 M (216) and included profit from divestment of properties in Sweden of SEK 35 M.

in Sweden of SEK 35 M.

in Sweden of SEK 35 M. Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 191 M (105).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.07 (1.15).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.07 (1.15). Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 792 M (480) and included divestment of properties of SEK 303 M.

Nine months 2025

Net turnover amounted to SEK 30,204 M (28,923), an increase of 4 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,002 M (1,024).The lower operational earnings were attributable to Sweden, while Norway and Western Europe reported higher results.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 901 M (846) and included profits from divestment of operation and properties in Sweden of SEK 62 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 532 M (467).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.76 (5.08).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.76 (5.08). Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,433 M (1,303) and included divestment of properties of SEK 303 M.

Gothenburg, October 23, 2025

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

