Bilia AB: Fourth quarter 2025

Higher result and strong cash flow

Fourth quarter 2025

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 10,209 M (10,228).

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 450 M (420). The higher operational earnings were mainly attributable to Norway with a reported result that was SEK 56 M higher compared to the previous year.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 370 M (351) and included costs of SEK 23 M attributable to our efficiency program that is expected to generate annual savings of around SEK 150 M.

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 227 M (195). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.46 (2.10).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 675 M (289).

Full year 2025

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 40,413 M (39,151), an increase of 3 per cent.

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,452 M (1,444). The somewhat higher operational earnings were attributable to Norway and Western Europe, while Sweden reported lower results.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,271 M (1,197) and included costs of SEK 23 M attributable to our efficiency program and profits from divestment of operation and properties in Sweden of SEK 61 M.

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 760 M (662). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.22 (7.19).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2,108 M (1,592) and included divestment of properties of SEK 303 M.

• The board proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.60) to be distributed on four occasions. The proposed dividend constitutes 73 per cent (78) of earnings per share.

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 08:00 CET.