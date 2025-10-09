Bilia AB: Bilia expands further with Polestar in Sweden

We see a growing interest in Polestar, which is why we are now expanding our collaboration and opening three new operations in Sweden.

We are already present in Malmö, Eskilstuna and Västerås and now we are opening additional facilities in Stockholm and Gothenburg. The expansion will take place in existing properties with the same cost structure and is planned to be completed in early 2026.

"By offering service and sales at more facilities in Sweden, we want to make it easy for our customers to own a Polestar. We use existing premises when we open new operations, which will give us good synergies. We are very much looking forward growing and establishing the Polestar brand in Sweden," says Mathias Nilsson, CEO of Bilia Personbilar AB.

"We see a growing interest in Polestar in Sweden, both in terms of the products and our brand. Therefore, a natural move is to make Polestar even more accessible to more customers. The expansion is an important step in our growth strategy," says Gustav Freij, Head of Sweden at Polestar.

Gothenburg, October 9, 2025



