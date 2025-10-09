Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A3DP4R | ISIN: US7311052010 | Ticker-Symbol: A4N1
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 10:10
0,801 Euro
+0,25 % +0,002
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7990,81410:42
0,7990,81410:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Bilia expands further with Polestar in Sweden

We see a growing interest in Polestar, which is why we are now expanding our collaboration and opening three new operations in Sweden.

We are already present in Malmö, Eskilstuna and Västerås and now we are opening additional facilities in Stockholm and Gothenburg. The expansion will take place in existing properties with the same cost structure and is planned to be completed in early 2026.

"By offering service and sales at more facilities in Sweden, we want to make it easy for our customers to own a Polestar. We use existing premises when we open new operations, which will give us good synergies. We are very much looking forward growing and establishing the Polestar brand in Sweden," says Mathias Nilsson, CEO of Bilia Personbilar AB.

"We see a growing interest in Polestar in Sweden, both in terms of the products and our brand. Therefore, a natural move is to make Polestar even more accessible to more customers. The expansion is an important step in our growth strategy," says Gustav Freij, Head of Sweden at Polestar.
Gothenburg, October 9, 2025

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
