Bilia AB: Bilia acquires the Jaguar and Land Rover business from Sandven AS in Norway

Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire the business of Jaguar and Land Rover today conducted by Sandven AS. The business includes sales of new and used cars as well as service operations and is conducted in a modern full-service facility with an attractive location in Bergen. The takeover is expected to take place on September 20, 2025, and is conditional on the approval of the competition authority.

During the 2024 financial year, Sandven AS had sales of approximately NOK 280 million with an operating margin of 3.5 percent. The number of employees was 29 at the end of 2024. The purchase price amounts to approximately NOK 75 million.

"As Bilia currently operates full-service operations for Jaguar and Land Rover in Oslo, Kristiansand and Fredrikstad as well as being the importer of these car brands in Norway and Sweden, this is a welcomed addition to our existing operations. We look forward developing the offering of these car brands to our customers," says Per Avander, CEO Bilia AB.

"After 16 years as a Jaguar and Land Rover dealer, the time has come to focus on our own brands, such as SERES and EXLANTIX. We will also strengthen the Sandven AS brand by further developing used premium cars. In 2026, we will be located in a new and modern car center in Kokstad. 97% of all cars sold today are electric cars, and we have adapted accordingly. All parties are satisfied with the agreement, and we look forward to setting off on the road ahead," says owner Trond Sandven, Sandven AS.

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.