Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2RRUQ | ISIN: XS1881005976 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
18.08.25 | 08:48
99,73 
-0,45 % -0,45
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,02100,5711:19
100,16100,5309:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 09:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Bilia acquires the Jaguar and Land Rover business from Sandven AS in Norway

Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire the business of Jaguar and Land Rover today conducted by Sandven AS. The business includes sales of new and used cars as well as service operations and is conducted in a modern full-service facility with an attractive location in Bergen. The takeover is expected to take place on September 20, 2025, and is conditional on the approval of the competition authority.

During the 2024 financial year, Sandven AS had sales of approximately NOK 280 million with an operating margin of 3.5 percent. The number of employees was 29 at the end of 2024. The purchase price amounts to approximately NOK 75 million.

"As Bilia currently operates full-service operations for Jaguar and Land Rover in Oslo, Kristiansand and Fredrikstad as well as being the importer of these car brands in Norway and Sweden, this is a welcomed addition to our existing operations. We look forward developing the offering of these car brands to our customers," says Per Avander, CEO Bilia AB.

"After 16 years as a Jaguar and Land Rover dealer, the time has come to focus on our own brands, such as SERES and EXLANTIX. We will also strengthen the Sandven AS brand by further developing used premium cars. In 2026, we will be located in a new and modern car center in Kokstad. 97% of all cars sold today are electric cars, and we have adapted accordingly. All parties are satisfied with the agreement, and we look forward to setting off on the road ahead," says owner Trond Sandven, Sandven AS.

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.