Skechers welcomes midfielder Roméo Lavia as the latest addition to its global roster of elite-level footballers competing in Skechers Football boots. The Chelsea FC and Belgium National Team star is now dominating the pitch wearing the SKX_2 Elite boot from the new Flair Pack. Lavia will also be featured in the brand's campaigns supporting Skechers Football footwear and apparel.

"I'm proud to join Skechers and the lineup of incredible athletes already associated with the brand," said Roméo LaviaThroughout discussions with Skechers, what became clear is its pursuit to provide the very best solutions and support for athletes, and I could feel this on foot when I wore the SKX_2 for the first time. It's an exciting time to join Skechers as the company expands in our sport, and I know these boots are going to keep me comfortable on the pitch."

"Signing Roméo Lavia continues our mission to build a roster that grows from strength to strength, as we deliver comfort that performs on the pitch for every type of athlete," added David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers. "Roméo is a generational young talent who quickly established himself as one of the most accurate midfielders in the Premier League. We're looking forward to Skechers Football being a part of his journey this year and beyond."

A product of the R.S.C. Anderlecht academy, Roméo has since plied his trade in the Premier League, wearing the shirts of Manchester City FC, Southampton FC and his current team, Chelsea FC. During his debut year in the top flight of English football, Roméo proved to be technically gifted and known for his ability with the ball, earning a reputation as one of the division's brightest prospects in the process.

The Skechers Football range offers two Elite models for every type of player and surface including the new Flair Pack. The SKX_2, worn by Roméo Lavia on the pitch, is designed for players who require precision when passing and finishing, with a meticulously designed last to optimize comfort. It also features a resilient Hyper Burst Pro insole, a lightweight Skechers Performance Fitknit® upper, and an outsole that has been optimized for multidirectional movements. The Skechers Razor 1.5 is a lightweight speed boot built to maximise acceleration and energy return. It also features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play.

Roméo joins the likes of Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, Anthony Elanga, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Matt O'Riley, Isco Alarcón, Niccolò Pisilli, Leila Oushabi, and more elite athletes as part of the Skechers global roster.

Beyond football, Skechers also offers performance footwear for athletes of all levels, including running, basketball, golf, pickleball and padel globally, as well as cricket in India.

The SKX_2 Elite and the full Skechers Football collection are available now at skechers.com, Skechers retail stores, and selected speciality football retailers. Football fans can discover new product launches and behind-the-scenes content by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

