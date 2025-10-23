Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-September 2025

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Vertiseit's ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 316.4 MSEK (187.2), an increase of 69.0 percent at constant exchange rates. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 26.7 MSEK to 73.1 MSEK (46.5). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 10.9 percent. Net revenue increased by 83.6 percent to 150.7 MSEK (82.1). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 33.1 MSEK (23.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.0 percent (28.2). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to -10.1 MSEK (5.7).

THE QUARTER JULY-SEPTEMBER 2025

At the end of the quarter, the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to?316.4?MSEK (187.2?MSEK). The increase was 69.0?percent compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates. SaaS-revenues (Software as a Service) for the quarter rose by?32.8?MSEK to?80.2?MSEK (47.4?MSEK).

Sequentially, ARR grew by 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 10.9 percent.

Net sales grew by 83.6?percent to?150.7?MSEK (82.1?MSEK).

Adjusted EBITDA was?33.1?MSEK (23.2?MSEK) and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.0?percent (28.2?percent). During the quarter, adjustments were made for non-comparable items amounting to?1.9?MSEK related to corporate acquisitions and the establishment of a new financing structure.

Result after tax amounted to?10.6?MSEK (10.9?MSEK).

Free cash flow during the quarter was -?10.1?MSEK (5.7?MSEK). Available liquidity, including unused credit facilities, stood at the end of the period at?96.7?MSEK (45.7?MSEK).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, were?0.35?SEK and?0.31?SEK respectively (0.48?SEK and 0.43?SEK).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Vertiseit's subsidiary Visual Art signed a five-year framework agreement with Salling Group covering licenses for the company's In-store Experience Management (IXM) platform. Salling Group is Denmark's largest grocery retailer, with over 2,000 stores and brands such as Netto, Føtex, and Bilka.

EARNINGS CALL

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the company's Interim Report for Q3 2025. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 23, at 10.00 CEST



Time: Thursday, October 23, at 10.00 CEST

Participation: To join the call - click here

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2024, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 50 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2024, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 464 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 06:25 CEST.