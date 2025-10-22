First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2025 Net Income of $11.7 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the third quarter of 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $11.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the third quarter of 2025 were 1.16%, 10.85% and 12.35%, respectively, compared to 0.88%, 8.15% and 9.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:

Total loans of $3.37 billion at September 30, 2025 grew $46.6 million, or 5.6%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The yield on average loans increased four basis points to 6.66%

Total deposits were $3.22 billion at September 30, 2025, increasing $55.4 million, or 6.9% annualized, from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average total cost of deposits declined three basis points to 2.69%

Net interest margin measured 3.71% for the third quarter of 2025, increasing six basis points compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter

Efficiency ii ratio measured 51.81% for the third quarter of 2025, improving from 56.13% for the linked quarter

ratio measured 51.81% for the third quarter of 2025, improving from 56.13% for the linked quarter Nonperforming assets to total assets declined, measuring 0.36% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.40% at June 30, 2025 and 0.47% at September 30, 2024

Tangible book value per shareiii grew to $15.33 at September 30, 2025, increasing 12.4%, annualized, from $14.87 at June 30, 2025





"We are pleased to report high-quality earnings and outstanding profitability metrics for the third quarter of 2025," said Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank. "Our team delivered meaningful loan and deposit growth with favorable pricing, resulting in solid net interest margin expansion. We continued to execute our strategy to grow deep commercial relationships with unique proficiency, operating with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 25th consecutive quarter. Continued efficient growth positioned First Bank to deliver a 12.4% annualized increase in tangible book value per share during the third quarter. Importantly, we continue to diversify our portfolio with growth in our C&I and Consumer businesses outpacing Investor CRE. While growth remained strong in the third quarter, we do expect increased loan pay off activity to slow our growth rate in the fourth quarter. As we start to look out towards 2026, strong pipelines and the addition of new branch locations should allow for continued healthy balance sheet growth in the 5% range. We did increase our Allowance for Credit Losses slightly during the quarter in response to declining metrics in our small business segment. While this is a relatively small segment within the overall portfolio, we want to be cautious as small businesses tend to face challenges should an economic downturn emerge. Nevertheless, year-to-date net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans measured 10 basis points, which is consistent with historic levels."

Mr. Ryan added, "We have an ongoing focus on relationship-building and profitability amid continued competition. We expect to continue delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders through prudent capital management, including reduced costs afforded by our recent subordinated debt refinancing, and through dividends and share buybacks."

Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2025, the Bank's net interest income increased to $35.5 million, growing $5.5 million, or 18.1%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $5.0 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, and a $441,000 decrease in interest expense, primarily due to a 42 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing deposits, which more than offset increased costs related to the timing of our subordinated debt refinancing. See "Subordinated Debt Refinance" below for further detail. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 4.5%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by a $2.0 million increase in interest income, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by an increase of $471,000 in interest expense. The increase in interest expense primarily resulted from higher average interest bearing deposits and increased costs related to the timing of our subordinated debt refinancing, which outpaced the decline in average borrowings during the third quarter of 2025.

The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.71% for the third quarter of 2025, increasing 23 basis points from 3.48% for the third quarter of 2024 and increasing seven basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank's net interest margin improved compared to the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in average rates on loans and a decrease in average rate on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by the increased cost of subordinated debt related to the timing of the refinancing. The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net purchase accounting impact was $2.6 million in net interest income during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases in net charge-offs related to the Bank's small business portfolio, as well as loan growth during the quarter. The Bank's credit loss expense for the linked and prior year periods reflected loan growth and the Bank's strong and stable asset quality.

The Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.5 million and $2.7 million for the prior year and linked quarters, respectively. Non-interest income decreased by $58,000 compared to the prior year quarter primarily related to one-time enhancement to the cash surrender value of BOLI that resulted from the restructuring transaction during the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded $1.1 million in one-time enhancements that resulted from a BOLI restructuring transaction, which was partially offset by $555,000 in net losses on the sale of investment securities related to the Bank's balance sheet restructuring initiatives at that time coupled with $446,000 increased income from gain on recovery of acquired loans in the current quarter. Non-interest income decreased by $281,000 from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan swap fee income and a $397,000 gain recorded in the linked quarter on the sale of a corporate facility acquired through the Malvern acquisition.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.7 million, increasing $1.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to $18.6 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to an increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits related to merit increases and a larger employee base. Other miscellaneous increases were related to the Bank's significant growth over the last twelve months and ongoing branch network optimization initiatives. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other real estate owned (OREO) expense due to the liquidation of the Bank's large OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million from $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The linked quarter decline primarily reflects non-recurring items recorded during the second quarter of 2025 coupled with effective expense management. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $863,000 in one-time executive severance payments in salaries and benefits expense. Declines in other professional fees, data processing and marketing expense were primarily related to efficiency initiatives implemented during the third quarter.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.6 million with an effective tax rate of 23.4%, compared to $4.2 million with an effective tax rate of 33.9% for the third quarter of 2024. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 included approximately $1.2 million of tax expense recorded related to the BOLI restructuring completed during that period. Excluding this impact, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 24.0% for the third quarter of 2024. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $9.4 million with an effective tax rate of 23.0%. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be relatively stable and should not be significantly impacted by any recent legislative tax changes.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $252.3 million, or 6.7%, from $3.78 billion at December 31, 2024 to $4.03 billion at September 30, 2025. Total loans increased $229.6 million, or 7.3%, over the same period, reflecting strong organic growth, particularly in the commercial and industrial ("C&I") portfolio. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents increased by $47.0 million, or 17.3%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.

The Bank reported total deposits of $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $167.7 million, or 5.5%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team's success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition. The increase was primarily due to a combination of in-market commercial and consumer balances, offset somewhat by a decline in government-related deposit balances. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $59.0 million to comprise 18.0% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest bearing demand deposits decreased by $67.7 million to comprise 17.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Money market and savings deposits increased by $30.7 million to comprise 38.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, down from 39.2% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $145.7 million to comprise 26.5% at September 30, 2025, up from 23.2% at December 31, 2024.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, stockholders' equity increased by $22.7 million, or 5.6%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.54%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.15%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.15%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.25%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiv measured 9.55% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the third quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $14.4 million at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of the Bank's OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by the addition of nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $14.4 million at September 30, 2025.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $796,000 and $386,000 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The year to date net charge-offs primarily reflects losses in the Bank's small business portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.25% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2025 and 1.21% at September 30, 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

Management believes the Bank's current on-balance sheet liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $26.0 million, or 7.5%, compared to June 30, 2025, reflecting the use of some excess funds to pay off higher cost borrowing sources. Borrowings decreased by $25.1 million compared to June 30, 2025, as the Bank reduced its Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.

Subordinated Debt Refinance

On June 18, 2025, the Bank announced the closing of a $35.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of June 30, 2035 and a fixed rate of interest of 7.125% per annum for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 343 basis points. The notes may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, without penalty, on any quarterly interest payment date on or after June 30, 2030. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

The Bank redeemed its 2020 $30.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes on September 1, 2025. The 2020 notes carried a fixed rate of 5.50% per annum through June 1, 2025. On June 1, 2025, the 2020 notes repriced to a rate of 9.704% per annum.

The Bank carried both subordinated note issuances totaling $65.0 million from June 18, 2025 through September 1, 2025. The monthly interest expense in July and August for the $30.0 million of called notes was approximately $243,000 per month.

Cash Dividend Declared



On October 21, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025, payable on November 21, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 119,493 shares of common stock at an average price of $14.91 per share, under the share repurchase program that was authorized in October 2024 and expired on September 30, 2025. Through September 30, 2025, 662,678 shares were repurchased under the previous repurchase plan with a total cost of $9.8 million or $14.83 per share on average. The share repurchase program provided for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million.

The Board of Directors has authorized management to proceed with regulatory applications for a new share repurchase program. The regulatory applications have been submitted, and the Bank is awaiting a response. The timing, price and volume of any future repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Any stock repurchase program does not require the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Bank may terminate any active repurchase program at any time.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 6022332. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 6022332) from one hour after the end of the conference call until January 31, 2026. Replay information will also be available on First Bank's website at www.firstbanknj.com under the "About Us" tab. Click on "Investor Relations" to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with a branch network that traverses the New York to Philadelphia corridor and includes a single location in Palm Beach County, Florida. With $4.03 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its markets. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FRBA."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank's control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank's ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in First Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank's proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank's behalf may issue.

This press release contains "non-GAAP" financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,130 $ 18,252 Restricted cash 8,150 14,270 Interest bearing deposits with banks 283,602 239,392 Cash and cash equivalents 318,882 271,914 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 747 743 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $86,926 and $84,083, respectively) 82,740 77,413 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $181 and $206, respectively (fair value of $37,942 and $42,770, respectively) 41,016 47,123 Equity securities, at fair value 1,922 1,870 Restricted investment in bank stocks 16,865 14,333 Other investments 13,912 11,612 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 3,373,910 3,144,266 Less: Allowance for credit losses (42,211 ) (37,773 ) Net loans 3,331,699 3,106,493 Premises and equipment, net 18,411 21,351 Other real estate owned, net - 5,637 Accrued interest receivable 14,940 14,267 Bank-owned life insurance 87,721 85,553 Goodwill 44,166 44,166 Other intangible assets, net 7,467 8,827 Deferred income taxes, net 24,878 25,528 Other assets 27,270 43,516 Total assets $ 4,032,636 $ 3,780,346 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 578,345 $ 519,320 Interest bearing deposits 2,645,262 2,536,576 Total deposits 3,223,607 3,055,896 Borrowings 301,737 246,933 Subordinated debentures 34,350 29,954 Accrued interest payable 4,780 3,820 Other liabilities 36,287 34,587 Total liabilities 3,600,761 3,371,190 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,642,791 shares issued and 24,799,049 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively 136,713 135,495 Additional paid-in capital 125,839 124,524 Retained earnings 203,616 176,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,090 ) (4,925 ) Treasury stock, 2,843,742 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively (31,203 ) (22,717 ) Total stockholders' equity 431,875 409,156 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,032,636 $ 3,780,346

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities-taxable $ 1,225 $ 1,201 $ 3,659 $ 3,661 Investment securities-tax-exempt 32 35 124 109 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 3,643 3,972 10,127 10,479 Loans, including fees 56,274 50,957 162,220 151,039 Total interest and dividend income 61,174 56,165 176,130 165,288 Interest Expense Deposits 21,793 23,081 63,913 66,253 Borrowings 2,679 2,550 8,347 6,859 Subordinated debentures 1,158 440 2,225 1,224 Total interest expense 25,630 26,071 74,485 74,336 Net interest income 35,544 30,094 101,645 90,952 Credit loss expense 2,998 1,579 7,100 944 Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,546 28,515 94,545 90,008 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 386 362 1,124 1,056 Loan fees 141 218 1,035 437 Income from bank-owned life insurance 740 1,819 2,256 3,213 Losses on sale of investment securities, net - (555 ) - (555 ) Gains (loss) on sale of loans, net 210 135 314 (536 ) Gains on recovery of acquired loans 481 35 605 209 Gain on sale of other assets - - 397 - Other non-interest income 463 465 1,363 1,308 Total non-interest income 2,421 2,479 7,094 5,132 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,381 10,175 34,458 30,181 Occupancy and equipment 2,329 2,080 7,143 6,188 Legal fees 284 245 931 801 Other professional fees 782 943 2,432 2,628 Regulatory fees 654 728 2,022 1,970 Directors' fees 261 272 803 784 Data processing 729 800 2,427 2,355 Marketing and advertising 370 310 1,272 983 Travel and entertainment 270 233 757 762 Insurance 217 245 664 740 Other real estate owned expense, net - 662 989 879 Other expense 2,393 1,951 7,023 6,136 Total non-interest expense 19,670 18,644 60,921 54,407 Income Before Income Taxes 15,297 12,350 40,718 40,733 Income tax expense 3,582 4,188 9,383 8,986 Net Income $ 11,715 $ 8,162 $ 31,335 $ 31,747 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.32 $ 1.25 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.32 $ 1.24 $ 1.26 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,844,262 25,174,285 24,996,201 25,114,685 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,110,969 25,343,820 25,263,922 25,265,250

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 130,148 $ 1,264 3.85 % $ 137,216 $ 1,244 3.61 % Loans (3) 3,349,869 56,274 6.66 % 3,010,116 50,957 6.73 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 286,532 3,199 4.43 % 265,474 3,593 5.38 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 15,569 335 8.54 % 12,768 257 8.01 % Other investments 15,720 109 2.75 % 12,776 122 3.80 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,797,838 61,181 6.39 % 3,438,350 56,173 6.50 % Allowance for credit losses (40,999 ) (36,612 ) Non-interest earning assets 248,940 271,105 Total assets $ 4,005,779 $ 3,672,843 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 561,538 $ 3,415 2.41 % $ 587,045 $ 3,974 2.69 % Money market deposits 1,105,934 9,232 3.31 % 1,064,045 10,573 3.95 % Savings deposits 148,737 780 2.08 % 149,057 587 1.57 % Time deposits 828,019 8,366 4.01 % 690,723 7,947 4.58 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,644,228 21,793 3.27 % 2,490,870 23,081 3.69 % Borrowings 266,627 2,679 3.99 % 206,588 2,550 4.91 % Subordinated debentures 54,554 1,158 8.49 % 29,908 440 5.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,965,409 25,630 3.43 % 2,727,366 26,071 3.80 % Non-interest bearing deposits 569,795 506,084 Other liabilities 42,216 40,858 Stockholders' equity 428,359 398,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,005,779 $ 3,672,843 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 35,551 2.96 % 30,102 2.70 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.71 % 3.48 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (7 ) (8 ) Net interest income $ 35,544 $ 30,094

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 133,157 $ 3,809 3.82 % $ 143,528 $ 3,793 3.53 % Loans (3) 3,272,879 162,220 6.63 % 2,995,895 151,039 6.73 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 265,877 8,853 4.45 % 231,171 9,404 5.43 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 15,894 911 7.66 % 11,461 699 8.15 % Other investments 15,064 363 3.22 % 12,262 376 4.10 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,702,871 176,156 6.36 % 3,394,317 165,311 6.51 % Allowance for credit losses (39,573 ) (37,000 ) Non-interest earning assets 253,794 265,368 Total assets $ 3,917,092 $ 3,622,685 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 604,066 $ 11,143 2.47 % $ 599,025 $ 11,453 2.55 % Money market deposits 1,071,993 26,781 3.34 % 1,046,911 30,921 3.95 % Savings deposits 143,870 2,124 1.97 % 156,416 1,780 1.52 % Time deposits 776,136 23,865 4.11 % 680,194 22,099 4.34 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,596,065 63,913 3.29 % 2,482,546 66,253 3.56 % Borrowings 273,667 8,347 4.08 % 181,844 6,859 5.04 % Subordinated debentures 39,918 2,225 7.43 % 34,071 1,224 4.79 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,909,650 74,485 3.42 % 2,698,461 74,336 3.68 % Non-interest bearing deposits 546,643 494,971 Other liabilities 39,921 41,971 Stockholders' equity 420,878 387,282 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,917,092 $ 3,622,685 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 101,671 2.94 % 90,975 2.83 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.67 % 3.58 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (26 ) (23 ) Net interest income $ 101,645 $ 90,952

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 35,544 $ 34,009 $ 32,092 $ 31,594 $ 30,094 Credit loss expense 2,998 2,558 1,544 234 1,579 Non-interest income 2,421 2,702 1,971 2,176 2,479 Non-interest expense 19,670 20,867 20,384 19,124 18,644 Income tax expense 3,582 3,047 2,754 3,915 4,188 Net income 11,715 10,239 9,381 10,497 8,162 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 1.16 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.88 % Return on average equity (1) 10.85 % 9.77 % 9.20 % 10.27 % 8.15 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 12.35 % 11.16 % 10.54 % 11.82 % 9.42 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.71 % 3.65 % 3.65 % 3.54 % 3.48 % Yield on loans (1) 6.66 % 6.62 % 6.59 % 6.62 % 6.73 % Total cost of deposits (1) 2.69 % 2.72 % 2.75 % 2.89 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio (2) 51.81 % 56.13 % 57.60 % 56.91 % 57.11 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 24,799,049 24,905,790 25,045,612 25,100,829 25,186,920 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.41 0.37 0.41 0.32 Book value per share 17.41 16.96 16.57 16.30 15.96 Tangible book value per share (2) 15.33 14.87 14.47 14.19 13.84 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 16.29 $ 15.47 $ 14.81 $ 14.07 $ 15.20 Market value / Tangible book value (2) 106.24 % 104.03 % 102.35 % 99.16 % 109.83 % Market capitalization $ 403,977 $ 385,293 $ 370,926 $ 353,169 $ 382,841 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Stockholders' equity / assets 10.71 % 10.51 % 10.69 % 10.82 % 10.70 % Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.55 % 9.34 % 9.47 % 9.56 % 9.41 % Loans / deposits 104.66 % 105.02 % 103.73 % 102.89 % 101.23 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,737 $ 796 $ (15 ) $ (155 ) $ 386 Nonperforming loans 14,410 15,978 11,584 11,677 12,014 Nonperforming assets 14,410 15,978 16,406 17,314 17,651 Net charge offs (recoveries)/ average loans (1) 0.21 % 0.10 % (0.00 %) (0.02 %) 0.05 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 292.93 % 255.83 % 338.60 % 323.48 % 311.59 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 4,032,636 $ 4,019,335 $ 3,880,759 $ 3,780,346 $ 3,757,653 Total loans 3,373,910 3,327,288 3,236,039 3,144,266 3,087,488 Total deposits 3,223,607 3,168,213 3,119,794 3,055,896 3,050,070 Total stockholders' equity 431,875 422,379 414,915 409,156 402,070 Number of full-time equivalent employees 332 335 315 318 313

(1) Annualized.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.

(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 740,350 $ 706,849 $ 651,690 $ 576,625 $ 546,541 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 685,277 707,766 694,113 671,357 688,988 Investor 1,211,491 1,192,716 1,160,549 1,181,684 1,170,508 Construction and development 181,855 161,361 200,262 205,096 193,460 Multi-family 284,983 309,189 308,217 287,843 267,861 Total commercial real estate 2,363,606 2,371,032 2,363,141 2,345,980 2,320,817 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 151,372 160,935 142,298 142,769 144,081 Home equity-second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 65,129 62,738 52,438 51,020 49,763 Total residential real estate 216,501 223,673 194,736 193,789 193,844 Consumer and other 57,222 29,248 29,760 31,324 29,518 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 3,377,679 3,330,802 3,239,327 3,147,718 3,090,720 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,769 ) (3,514 ) (3,288 ) (3,452 ) (3,232 ) Total loans $ 3,373,910 $ 3,327,288 $ 3,236,039 $ 3,144,266 $ 3,087,488 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 21.9 % 21.2 % 20.1 % 18.3 % 17.7 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 20.3 % 21.3 % 21.5 % 21.4 % 22.3 % Investor 35.9 % 35.8 % 35.9 % 37.6 % 37.9 % Construction and development 5.4 % 4.8 % 6.2 % 6.5 % 6.3 % Multi-family 8.5 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 8.7 % Total commercial real estate 70.1 % 71.3 % 73.1 % 74.6 % 75.2 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 4.5 % 4.8 % 4.4 % 4.6 % 4.7 % Home equity-second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.6 % 1.6 % Total residential real estate 6.4 % 6.7 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.3 % Consumer and other 1.7 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 0.9 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 578,345 $ 590,209 $ 535,584 $ 519,320 $ 519,079 Interest bearing demand deposits 561,365 553,909 629,974 629,099 597,802 Money market and savings deposits 1,228,758 1,241,277 1,197,517 1,198,039 1,235,637 Time deposits 855,139 782,818 756,719 709,438 697,552 Total Deposits $ 3,223,607 $ 3,168,213 $ 3,119,794 $ 3,055,896 $ 3,050,070 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 18.0 % 18.6 % 17.2 % 17.0 % 17.0 % Interest bearing demand deposits 17.4 % 17.5 % 20.2 % 20.6 % 19.6 % Money market and savings deposits 38.1 % 39.2 % 38.4 % 39.2 % 40.5 % Time deposits 26.5 % 24.7 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 22.9 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

FIRST BANK

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 11,715 $ 10,239 $ 9,381 $ 10,497 $ 8,162 Average stockholders' equity $ 428,359 $ 420,443 $ 413,672 $ 406,579 $ 398,535 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,882 52,301 52,805 53,278 53,823 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 376,477 $ 368,142 $ 360,867 $ 353,301 $ 344,712 Return on average tangible equity (1) 12.35 % 11.16 % 10.54 % 11.82 % 9.42 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 431,875 $ 422,379 $ 414,915 $ 409,156 $ 402,070 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 53,484 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 380,242 $ 370,353 $ 362,408 $ 356,163 $ 348,586 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 24,799,049 24,905,790 25,045,612 25,100,829 25,186,920 Tangible book value per share $ 15.33 $ 14.87 $ 14.47 $ 14.19 $ 13.84 Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets Stockholders' equity $ 431,875 $ 422,379 $ 414,915 $ 409,156 $ 402,070 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 53,484 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 380,242 $ 370,353 $ 362,408 $ 356,163 $ 348,586 Total assets $ 4,032,636 $ 4,019,335 $ 3,880,759 $ 3,780,346 $ 3,757,653 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 53,484 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 3,981,003 $ 3,967,309 $ 3,828,252 $ 3,727,353 $ 3,704,169 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 9.55 % 9.34 % 9.47 % 9.56 % 9.41 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 19,670 $ 20,867 $ 20,384 $ 19,124 $ 18,644 Less: Other real estate owned write-down - - 815 - 362 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 19,670 $ 20,867 $ 19,569 $ 19,124 $ 18,282 Net interest income $ 35,544 $ 34,009 $ 32,092 $ 31,594 $ 30,094 Non-interest income 2,421 2,702 1,971 2,176 2,479 Total revenue 37,965 36,711 34,063 33,770 32,573 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net - - - - 555 Subtract: Gain on sale of other assets - (397 ) - - - Less: Bank owned life insurance incentive - - (88 ) (168 ) (1,116 ) Add: Executive officer severance benefits - 863 - - - Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 37,965 $ 37,177 $ 33,975 $ 33,602 $ 32,012 Efficiency ratio 51.81 % 56.13 % 57.60 % 56.91 % 57.11 %

(1) Annualized.