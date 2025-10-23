Medidata Solutions, Inc.: Sanofi Deepens Partnership with Medidata to Expedite the Development of New Therapies with an Improved Patient Journey

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and Sanofi today announced an expansion of their partnership to bolster clinical research. This new agreement will take advantage of the Medidata Patient, Data, and Study Experiences , building on both organizations' shared vision to boost innovation in studies, speed new therapies to market, and promote health outcomes for people globally.

The Medidata Experiences address the fragmented, standalone tools of the life sciences industry by offering AI-embedded, platform-based solutions across clinical workflows, unifying trial processes, diminishing silos, and reducing costs and delays. Combining these Experiences with Sanofi's pharmaceutical knowledge will advance studies, amplifying the development of therapies with greater precision and impact.

"Sanofi and Medidata have worked together for a decade within clinical research, including a collaboration in 2024," said Gaelan Ritter, global head of digital clinical development, Sanofi. "With this broadened relationship, we will continue harnessing the power of AI, optimizing our clinical trials, and ultimately expediting the delivery of groundbreaking medicines."

Sanofi will employ Medidata's expertise and capabilities in decentralized clinical trials as part of this new enterprise agreement. Medidata will also provide strategic consulting and end-to-end operational support, empowering Sanofi to further streamline research processes.

"Clinical development is complex, and biopharma companies demand a strategic partner who can help them enhance data quality, improve study design, and elevate patient care," said Lisa Moneymaker, chief strategy officer, Medidata. "Through our alliance, Sanofi can leverage our unified solutions, specifically mapped out to meet their core needs, to simplify execution and accelerate the entire clinical development process."

