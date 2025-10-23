

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L), a copper mining company, reported copper production of 476,600 tonnes for the first nine months of 2025, representing a 3 percent year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by higher output at Centinela Concentrates, partially offset by lower contributions from Centinela Cathodes and Los Pelambres. Year-to-date gold production reached 145,000 ounces, up 22 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was supported by stronger performance at both Centinela Concentrates and Los Pelambres.



In the third quarter of 2025, copper production totaled 161,800 tonnes, a 1 percent rise quarter-on-quarter, reflecting stable output from the Group's two concentrators-Los Pelambres and Centinela Concentrates. Gold production for the quarter was 53,900 ounces, representing a 12 percent increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher volumes at Centinela Concentrates.



Looking ahead, the Group expects full-year 2025 copper production to be at the lower end of its guidance range of 660,000 to 700,000 tonnes.



For 2026, total copper production is forecasted to be between 650,000 and 700,000 tonnes, with a year-on-year increase anticipated at Los Pelambres.



