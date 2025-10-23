Anglesey Mining Plc - Adjournment of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Adjournment of General Meeting

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces that it is proposed that the General Meeting of the Company, convened today for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the proposed Capital Reorganisation, will be opened and immediately adjourned, to be reconvened on 30 October 2025 at 11.00am, at the same venue at The Geological Society, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, W1J 0BG. The adjournment is to facilitate further discussions between the Company and certain Shareholders in relation to the Resolutions before the date of the meeting.

Shareholders are referred to the Notes attached to the Notice of General Meeting contained within the circular dated 26 September 2025 (the "Circular"), with regards to revoking an existing and / or submitting a new proxy appointment.

On that basis, the new deadline for submission of proxy appointments to the Company's registrar will be 11.00am on 28 October 2025. Proxy appointments already submitted will remain valid for the adjourned General Meeting unless revoked or superseded by a new proxy. An updated expected timetable of principal events in relation to the Capital Reorganisation is contained in the appendix to this announcement.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined herein (or unless the context otherwise requires), have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

Appendix:

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Latest time and date for receipt of proxy appointment 11.00 a.m. on 28 October 2025 General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 30 October 2025 Latest time and date for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares Close of business on 30 October 2025 Record Date 6.00 p.m. on 30 October 2025 Admission effective and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares 8.00am on 31 October 2025 CREST accounts credited with the New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form 31 October 2025 Despatch of definitive certificates for New Ordinary Shares (in certificated form) Week commencing 10 November 2025

Notes:

1) References to times are to London time (unless otherwise stated).

2) The dates set out in the timetable above may be subject to change (including without limitation, if the General Meeting is adjourned).

3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement to an RNS.