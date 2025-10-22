Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.: Rotoplas: Third Quarter 2025 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), the leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, today reports its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.

Key Highlights Q3'25

Net sales were $2.7 billion, a 5.9% decrease compared to Q3'24. On a cumulative basis, net sales reached $8.3 billion, a 2.7% decrease compared to 2024.

were $2.7 billion, a 5.9% decrease compared to Q3'24. On a cumulative basis, reached $8.3 billion, a 2.7% decrease compared to 2024. EBITDA of $285 million, a 15.0% increase year-over-year, with a 10.7% margin. The cumulative EBITDA was $954 million, with a cumulative margin of 11.6%.

of $285 million, a 15.0% increase year-over-year, with a 10.7% margin. The was $954 million, with a cumulative margin of 11.6%. Despite having a 43.7% increase in the operating result, net loss was $198 million in Q3'25. In the first nine months of the year, net loss was $133 million.

net loss was $198 million in Q3'25. In the first nine months of the year, net loss was $133 million. Service sales increased by 50.0% during the quarter and by 25.6% in the first nine months of the year, primarily driven by bebbia .

sales increased by 50.0% during the quarter and by 25.6% in the first nine months of the year, primarily driven by . bebbia reached more than 159,000 active subscribers at the end of September.

Message from the CEO

"The third quarter unfolded in a challenging operating environment. We remained focused on what we can controlamid market volatility. In Argentina, the construction market remained depressed, while in Mexico, heavy rains tempered product demand. Even so, our results reflect Rotoplas' resilience and commitment to maintaining industry leadership and protecting profitability.

Operating expenses remained under strict control, resulting in a more efficient and sustainable cost structure that positions us well to expand margins as market conditions improve.

The services segment continued its positive trajectory, further increasing its share within the portfolio, while the United States delivered its second consecutive profitable quarter. Meanwhile, Central America, Peru, and Brazil maintained double-digit growth and improved profitability, strengthening their relevance and driving consolidated performance.

We continue to prioritize disciplined expense management, cash generation, and working capital efficiency-supporting a solid balance sheet and reinforcing our commitment to long-term sustainable value creation for all stakeholders."

- Carlos Rojas Aboumrad

Results January - September

(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Indicator Q3'25 Q3'24 %YoY 9M'25 9M'24 %YoY Net Sales 2,671 2,838 (5.9 %) 8,251 8,477 (2.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA[1] 285 247 15.0 % 954 1,253 (23.9 %) % margin 10.7 % 8.7 % 200 bps 11.6 % 14.8 % (320) bps Net Result (198) (73) NA (133) 291 NA ROIC[2] 5.8 % 10.3 % (450) bps

Net Financial Debt[3] 3,789 3,798 (0.2 %)

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA2 3.2 x 2.1 x 1.1 x



Q3'25 vs Q3'24 Results

Net Sales reached $2,671 million, 5.9% below Q3'24, driven by a 9.9% decline in the product segment, partially offset by a 50.0% growth in the services segment.

reached $2,671 million, 5.9% below Q3'24, driven by a 9.9% decline in the product segment, partially offset by a 50.0% growth in the services segment. Gross profit was $1,116 million. Gross margin closed at 41.8%, expanding by 20 bps due to strict cost control and greater operational efficiencies, despite lower sales.

was $1,116 million. closed at 41.8%, expanding by 20 bps due to strict cost control and greater operational efficiencies, despite lower sales. Operating income reached $127 million, up 43.7% compared to Q3'24. The increase was mainly due to lower operating expenses, reflecting greater efficiency.

reached $127 million, up 43.7% compared to Q3'24. The increase was mainly due to lower operating expenses, reflecting greater efficiency. EBITDA closed at $285 million, and the EBITDA margin stood at 10.7%. This represented a year-over-year expansion of 200 bps, driven by broad-based expense control.

closed at $285 million, and the stood at 10.7%. This represented a year-over-year expansion of 200 bps, driven by broad-based expense control. Net loss was $198 million, due to higher financial expenses related to foreign exchange losses and the inflation effect in Argentina.

Cumulative Results 2025 vs 2024

Net sales reached $8,251 million, a 2.7% decrease, driven by a 5.0% decline in the product segment, partially offset by a 25.6% growth in the services segment.

reached $8,251 million, a 2.7% decrease, driven by a 5.0% decline in the product segment, partially offset by a 25.6% growth in the services segment. Gross profit was $3,449 million, a 12.0% decrease. Gross margin closed at 41.8%, contracting by 450 bps mainly due to lower sales volumes as Argentina continued to face a weak construction environment, and in Mexico, given a high comparison base from the 2024 drought.

was $3,449 million, a 12.0% decrease. closed at 41.8%, contracting by 450 bps mainly due to lower sales volumes as Argentina continued to face a weak construction environment, and in Mexico, given a high comparison base from the 2024 drought. Operating income reached $473 million, a 42.1% decrease compared to 2024. This decline was the result of gross margin pressure, as lower sales impacted operating leverage. EBITDA closed at $954 million, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%.

reached $473 million, a 42.1% decrease compared to 2024. This decline was the result of gross margin pressure, as lower sales impacted operating leverage. closed at $954 million, with an of 11.6%. Net loss was $133 million. The decline reflects lower operating income and higher financial expenses from FX losses and inflation in Argentina.

was $133 million. The decline reflects lower operating income and higher financial expenses from FX losses and inflation in Argentina. Net financial debt / EBITDA [4] leverage closed at 3.2x, mainly reflecting the decrease in LTM EBITDA, as financial debt increased by only 4.0% while net financial debt decreased 0.2% year-over-year.

leverage closed at 3.2x, mainly reflecting the decrease in LTM EBITDA, as financial debt increased by only 4.0% while net financial debt decreased 0.2% year-over-year. CapEx for the period amounted to $353 million, primarily focused on the services segment in Mexico, particularly in bebbia and in water treatment and recycling plants.

Sales and EBITDA by Geography and Solution January - September

(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Sales Q3'25 Q3'24 % YoY 9M'25 9M'24 % YoY Mexico 1,536 1,513 1.5 % 4,784 5,046 (5.2 %) Argentina 497 728 (31.8 %) 1,498 1,724 (13.1 %) United States 267 292 (8.5 %) 862 777 10.9 % Other 370 305 21.5 % 1,107 930 19.0 % Products 2,388 2,649 (9.9 %) 7,429 7,823 (5.0 %) Services 283 189 50.0 % 822 654 25.6 % EBITDA Q3'25 Q3'24 % YoY 9M'25 9M'24 % YoY Mexico 236 243 (3.2 %) 849 1,148 (26.0 %) Argentina (40) 16 NA (104) 106 NA United States 15 (30) NA 21 (99) NA Other 74 18 NA 188 97 93.1 % Products 348 352 (1.2 %) 1,071 1,488 (28.0 %) Services (63) (105) (39.6 %) (117) (235) (50.1 %) EBITDA Margin Q3'25 Q3'24 % YoY 9M'25 9M'24 % YoY Mexico 15.3 % 16.1 % (80) bps 17.8 % 22.7 % (490) bps Argentina (8.0 %) 2.2 % NA (6.9 %) 6.1 % NA United States 5.5 % (10.2 %) NA 2.4 % (12.7 %) NA Other 20.0 % 6.0 % NA 16.9 % 10.4 % 650 bps Products 14.6 % 13.3 % 130 bps 14.4 % 19.0 % (460) bps Services (22.4 %) (55.5 %) NA (14.3 %) (36.0 %) NA

Sales and EBITDA breakdown by geography



Q3'25 9M25

Sales EBITDA Sales EBITDA Mexico 58 % 83 % 58 % 89 % Argentina 19 % (14 %) 18 % (11 %) United States 10 % 5 % 10 % 2 % Others 14 % 26 % 13 % 20 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Mexico

Sales in Mexico increased by 1.5% during the quarter and decreased by 5.2% on a cumulative basis, a resilient result considering the market headwinds faced. During the quarter, the products segment was affected by heavy rains and a slowdown in new housing construction, while the solid performance of the services business helped to counter these challenges. On a cumulative basis, the 2024 drought drove exceptionally high sales levels, leaving a high comparison base.

in Mexico increased by 1.5% during the quarter and decreased by 5.2% on a cumulative basis, a resilient result considering the market headwinds faced. During the quarter, the products segment was affected by heavy rains and a slowdown in new housing construction, while the solid performance of the services business helped to counter these challenges. On a cumulative basis, the 2024 drought drove exceptionally high sales levels, leaving a high comparison base. EBITDA was impacted by lower product sales volumes, which affected cost absorption. However, strict expense control and operational efficiencies helped to partially offset this effect.

Argentina

Sales decreased by 31.8% during the quarter and 13.1% on a cumulative basis, a direct reflection of a market with low demand. This challenging environment, combined with heightened competition, continued to put pressure on pricing and gross margins across all product categories.

decreased by 31.8% during the quarter and 13.1% on a cumulative basis, a direct reflection of a market with low demand. This challenging environment, combined with heightened competition, continued to put pressure on pricing and gross margins across all product categories. The loss of scale from lower volumes impacted costs and SG&A efficiency, resulting in a negative EBITDA. However, the structural improvements achieved have created a more efficient operation. These gains position the company to leverage profitability as soon as a topline recovery materializes.

United States

Sales decreased 8.5% during the third quarter and increased 10.9% on a cumulative basis. The quarterly decline was due to customer and vendor delays that prevented the delivery of part of the backlog. Favorable conditions such as drought in the western U.S., data center construction, and municipal water investments continued to support demand, offsetting softness in the residential and agricultural segments.

decreased 8.5% during the third quarter and increased 10.9% on a cumulative basis. The quarterly decline was due to customer and vendor delays that prevented the delivery of part of the backlog. Favorable conditions such as drought in the western U.S., data center construction, and municipal water investments continued to support demand, offsetting softness in the residential and agricultural segments. EBITDA was positive for the second consecutive quarter, driven by a gross margin expansion and SG&A productivity, mainly resulting from supply chain efficiency initiatives and streamlined branch operations.

Other Countries

(Peru, Central America, and Brazil)

Sales increased 21.5% in the quarter and by 19.0% in the first nine months of the year, driven by solid growth in all countries:

In Peru, growth was driven by the water flow and improvement categories, supported by commercial initiatives aimed at strengthening the Company's presence at points of sale.

In Central America, growth was supported by higher sales volumes and the ongoing regional expansion strategy, which contributed to sustaining both growth and profitability in the region.

In Brazil, sales of water and effluent treatment plants continued to expand, supported by strong commercial traction.

EBITDA performance improved across all countries, driven by strong sales volumes and expense efficiency.

Products

Sales contracted due to lower volumes in Argentina and heavy rains in Mexico, partially offset by growth in other geographies such as Peru and Central America.

contracted due to lower volumes in Argentina and heavy rains in Mexico, partially offset by growth in other geographies such as Peru and Central America. EBITDA decreased mainly due to top-line performance in Argentina and Mexico, which limited the absorption of fixed costs, although greater expense efficiency was achieved during the period.

Services

Sales continued growing at a double-digit rate, primarily driven by the performance of bebbia , which surpassed 159,000 active subscribers.

continued growing at a double-digit rate, primarily driven by the performance of , which surpassed 159,000 active subscribers. EBITDA, while still negative due to growth investments, improved, supported by efficiency gains in RSA and the positive performance trend of bebbia.

Other Indicators January - September

(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Indicators 9M'25 9M'24 % YoY Cash and cash equivalents 802 616 30.3 % Short Term Financial Debt[5] 592 415 42.7 % Long Term Financial Debt[6] 3,999 3,999 0.0 % Total Financial Debt 4,591 4,414 4.0 % Net Financial Debt 3,789 3,798 (0.2 %) CapEx 353 382 (7.4 %) Mexico 305 350 (12.8 %) Argentina 14 28 (49.7 %) United States - - NA Other 34 4 NA Change in Working Capital (cash flow) 127 (529) NA CCC (days) 43 49 (6 days) Net Financial Result (625) (439) 42.2 %

CapEx

Capital investments represented 4.3% of sales for the first nine months of the year.

represented 4.3% of sales for the first nine months of the year. In line with financial priorities focused on strengthening cash flow, maintenance CapEx remained at low levels, with most of the total investment allocated to services.

Net Financial Result

The net financial result for the third quarter recorded an expense of $354 million, compared to $189 million in Q3'24. The 2025 expense includes $142 million for interest, commissions, and leases, and a $212 million impact from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina.

for the third quarter recorded an expense of $354 million, compared to $189 million in Q3'24. The 2025 expense includes $142 million for interest, commissions, and leases, and a $212 million impact from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina. The cumulative net financial result recorded an expense of $625 million, compared to $439 million in 2024. The 2025 expense includes $420 million for interest, commissions, and leases, and a $205 million impact from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina.

Derivative Financial Instruments

As of September 30th, 2025, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' position was:





Market Value Instrument MXN/USD exchange rate forward ($30.4) million

Sustainability Strategy Milestones

Water-Responsible Company - Mexico

Rotoplas was recognized by the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) as the first Water-Responsible Company in Mexico, reaffirming its leadership and commitment to promoting efficient and sustainable water management nationwide.





Rotoplas was recognized by the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) as the first in Mexico, reaffirming its leadership and commitment to promoting efficient and sustainable water management nationwide. HSBC ELIS Award - Mexico

Rotoplas received the 2025 Sustainable Innovation Leadership Award (ELIS) from HSBC and EY in the Environmental category, completing its recognition across all ESG dimensions -Environmental, Social, and Governance- and reinforcing its position as a comprehensive sustainability benchmark.





Rotoplas received the 2025 Sustainable Innovation Leadership Award (ELIS) from HSBC and EY in the Environmental category, completing its recognition across all ESG dimensions -Environmental, Social, and Governance- and reinforcing its position as a comprehensive sustainability benchmark. Water-Responsible Company ( Empresa Hídricamente Responsable ) - Peru

For the second consecutive year, Rotoplas Peru received the Water-Responsible Company distinction, highlighting its ongoing efforts to strengthen water stewardship and contribute to national sustainability goals.





For the second consecutive year, Rotoplas Peru received the distinction, highlighting its ongoing efforts to strengthen water stewardship and contribute to national sustainability goals. Agua en Debate (Debating Water) - Argentina

For the fifth consecutive year, Rotoplas Argentina participated in the Agua en Debate event. In this edition, 13 Rotoplas team members served as judges, evaluating projects from 30 schools and more than 150 students.

Analyst Coverage

Institution Analyst Recommendation Target Price (MXN) BTG Pactual Gordon Lee Neutral $24.80 GBM Regina Carrillo Outperform $44.00 SIGNUM Research Alejandro de la Rosa Buy $28.26

Consensus $32.35

Investor Conference Call Invite

Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00am Mexico City time (12:00pm EST)

Speakers: Carlos Rojas (CEO), Andrés Pliego (CFO)

Registration: https://rotoplas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6_MDIQwXRVC49wL8rVDlsg#/registration

Financial Statements

Income Statement

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



Q3

9M



2025 2024 % ? 2025 2024 % ? Net Sales 2,671 2,838 (5.9 %) 8,251 8,477 (2.7 %) Cost of Sales 1,555 1,658 (6.2 %) 4,802 4,556 5.4 % Gross Profit 1,116 1,179 (5.4 %) 3,449 3,921 (12.0 %) % margin 41.8 % 41.6 % 20 bps 41.8 % 46.3 % (450) bps Operation Expenses 989 1,091 (9.4 %) 2,976 3,105 (4.1 %) Operating Income 127 89 43.7 % 473 817 (42.1 %) % margin 4.8 % 3.1 % 170 bps 5.7 % 9.6 % (390) bps Net Financial Result (354) (189) 87.5 % (625) (439) 42.2 % Financial Income 15 44 (65.2 %) 48 89 (46.0 %) Financial Expenses (369) (232) 58.8 % (673) (528) 27.3 % Income Before Taxes (227) (100) NA (153) 377 NA Taxes (29) (27) 6.4 % (20) 86 NA Net Income (198) (73) NA (133) 291 NA % margin (7.4 %) (2.6 %) (480) bps (1.6 %) 3.4 % (500) bps Adjusted EBITDA[7] 285 247 15.0 % 954 1,253 (23.9 %) % margin 10.7 % 8.7 % 200 bps 11.6 % 14.8 % (320) bps

Balance Sheet

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



September



2025 2024 % ? Cash and Cash Equivalents 802 616 30.3 % Clients and Other Accounts Receivable 1,588 1,792 (11.4 %) Inventory 1,369 1,623 (15.7 %) Other Current Assets 498 582 (14.5 %) Current Assets 4,257 4,613 (7.7 %) Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 3,839 4,234 (9.3 %) Other Long-term Assets 5,765 5,529 4.3 % Total Assets 13,860 14,376 (3.6 %) Short-term Debt 608 415 46.6 % Suppliers and Other Accounts Payable 968 1,036 (6.5 %) Other Current Liabilities 1,065 1,125 (5.3 %) Short-term Liabilities 2,642 2,576 2.6 % Long-term Debt 4,076 3,999 1.9 % Other long-term Liabilities 1,159 1,287 (10.0 %) Total Liabilities 7,876 7,862 0.2 % Total Stockholders' Equity 5,985 6,514 (8.1 %) Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity 13,860 14,376 (3.6 %)

Cash Flow

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



January - September



2025 2024 % ? EBIT 473 817 (42.1 %) Depreciation and Amortization 479 431 11.0 % Inventory 207 (461) NA Accounts Receivable 95 (259) NA Accounts Payable (174) 191 NA Other Current Liabilities 45 137 (67.4 %) Taxes (104) (123) (15.3 %) Operating Cash Flow 1,020 733 39.1 % CapEx (353) (382) (7.4 %) Other Investment Activities 66 (143) NA Investing Cash Flow (288) (524) (45.1 %) Dividends (121) (242) (50.1 %) Repurchase Fund (13) (7) 83.6 % Short and Long-term Debt (178) 295 NA Interest and Leases (407) (359) 13.3 % Financing Cash Flow (718) (313) NA Change in Cash 13 (105) NA Effect of exchange rate on cash 57 155 NA Net Change in Cash 70 50 40.2 % Initial Cash Balance 732 566 29.4 % Final Cash Balance 802 616 30.3 %

3 Excluding leases.

4 The LTM EBITDA calculation does not include the post-closing 2024 adjustment related to Argentina's results. Considering this adjustment, leverage (Net Financial Debt / EBITDA) would stand at 3.7x

5 Excluding leases. It includes $101 million in interest payable in 2025 and $100 million in 2024.

6 Excluding leases.

7 In 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter includes $0.1 million in donations, and $2.2 million on a cumulative basis. By comparison, in 2024, $4.0 million were considered in the quarter and $5.0 million on a cumulative basis for the same period.

