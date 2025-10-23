Next2Sun constructed the photovoltaic system with 37,000 vertically mounted solar modules. It stretches over a length of 2.8 km along the airport's Runway West.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Next2Sun has commissioned a vertical PV plant at Frankfurt Airport's West Runway. The vertically mounted solar array stretches 2.8 km and comprises approximately 37,000 modules. With an installed capacity of 17.4 megawatts, the system is expected to generate up to 17.4 million kWh of electricity annually. The solar power produced will primarily support terminal air conditioning and Frankfurt Airport's ...

