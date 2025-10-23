Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces CEO Interview & Updated Corporate Presentation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), a leading independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic Margin, is pleased to announce the release of an updated corporate presentation, providing shareholders with an overview of the Company's ongoing workstreams, farm-outs, and upcoming cash catalysts across Eco's portfolio, alongside a new interview with its President and Chief Executive Officer, Gil Holzman.

In the interview, Mr. Holzman discusses Eco's progress over 2025, its focus on advancing strategic acreage across Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa, and the near-term catalysts that the Company believes will deliver tangible results and value for shareholders.

Highlights:

South Africa

Existing seismic data acquired and active farm-out process underway in Block 1. Block 3B/4B is drill ready and JV target selected. Wider regional legislative processes likely extending final environmental permitting timeline into 2026 ahead of spudding the first well.

Namibia

Portfolio optimisation through the farm-out of Eco's interest in PEL 98 to Lamda Energy. One-year extensions for PELs 97, 99, 100, with the initial exploration period for the blocks now extended to September 2026 and to include 3D seismic survey.

Guyana

Expanding remit of cretaceous well farm-out process to reevaluate the heavy oil potential of the Jethro discovery, considering ExxonMobil's Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Hammerhead project in the Stabroek block.

Both the video interview and updated presentation can be viewed on the Company's website at:

https://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/results-presentation/

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer

Colin Kinley, Chief Operating Officer

Alice Carroll, Head of Corporate Sustainability Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris

James Bellman

Edward Foulkes Berenberg (Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt

Ciaran Walsh

Detlir Elezi Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme

Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,894 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-ceo-interview-and-updated-corporate-pres-1091012