Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 21:56
0,390 Euro
+4,00 % +0,015
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3720,39509:36
0,3720,39409:02
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 08:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Executives and Broker Appointment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the non-board appointment of Keely Pearce (née Harris) as Vice President, Operations. Keely joins the executive team led by Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gadi Levin as Vice President, Finance (Chief Financial Officer) and Alice Carroll who has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Affairs, with effect from 1 January 2026.

Keely (Harris) Pearce is a highly experienced upstream oil and gas executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, across exploration, seismic and drilling operations, assets, licenses and joint venture management, and strategic planning and M&A. She has held senior leadership roles at Impact Oil & Gas Limited and Shell plc, working across multiple international portfolios. Keely has a strong technical foundation in exploration geoscience and a proven operational ability, and she was part of the team that discovered the Venus field offshore Namibia. She also brings extensive experience operating within the regulatory and operational environment of both Namibia and South Africa.

Canaccord will work alongside the Company's existing corporate broker Berenberg and Strand Hanson, the Company's Financial and Nominated adviser. Canaccord has been appointed following their role in the recent strategic partnership entered into with Navitas Petroleum LP and their proven outreach to UK, North American, and Israeli equity capital markets.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"These appointments will further strengthen the Company's leadership and market engagement at an important time for Eco Atlantic, as we continue to advance our offshore Atlantic portfolio and our strategic framework with Navitas Petroleum. I am pleased to warmly welcome Keely to our team. Her deep technical, regulatory and operational experience across Namibia and South Africa will be a great addition to the Company. I would also like to acknowledge Alice Carroll's great contribution to the Company on all aspects of the business, and I am proud to promote her to VP Business Development and Corporate Affairs."

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Alice Carroll, Vice President Business Development

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris, James Bellman

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa.Ecoaims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-executives-and-broker-appointment-1124331

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.