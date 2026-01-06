Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Executives and Broker Appointment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the non-board appointment of Keely Pearce (née Harris) as Vice President, Operations. Keely joins the executive team led by Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gadi Levin as Vice President, Finance (Chief Financial Officer) and Alice Carroll who has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Affairs, with effect from 1 January 2026.

Keely (Harris) Pearce is a highly experienced upstream oil and gas executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, across exploration, seismic and drilling operations, assets, licenses and joint venture management, and strategic planning and M&A. She has held senior leadership roles at Impact Oil & Gas Limited and Shell plc, working across multiple international portfolios. Keely has a strong technical foundation in exploration geoscience and a proven operational ability, and she was part of the team that discovered the Venus field offshore Namibia. She also brings extensive experience operating within the regulatory and operational environment of both Namibia and South Africa.

Canaccord will work alongside the Company's existing corporate broker Berenberg and Strand Hanson, the Company's Financial and Nominated adviser. Canaccord has been appointed following their role in the recent strategic partnership entered into with Navitas Petroleum LP and their proven outreach to UK, North American, and Israeli equity capital markets.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"These appointments will further strengthen the Company's leadership and market engagement at an important time for Eco Atlantic, as we continue to advance our offshore Atlantic portfolio and our strategic framework with Navitas Petroleum. I am pleased to warmly welcome Keely to our team. Her deep technical, regulatory and operational experience across Namibia and South Africa will be a great addition to the Company. I would also like to acknowledge Alice Carroll's great contribution to the Company on all aspects of the business, and I am proud to promote her to VP Business Development and Corporate Affairs."

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, Vice President Business Development Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa.Ecoaims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-executives-and-broker-appointment-1124331