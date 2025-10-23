Invitation to presentations of Senzime's third quarter 2025 report

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the third quarter report for 2025 on Oct 29, 09:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The webcast presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime and the recordiing will be available on Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

In the afternoon of the same day, Gustaf Meyer, analyst at Redeye, will host a Q&A interiew with Philip Siberg and the recording will be published later on the same day on https://www.redeye.se/company/senzime

Questions can be emailed in advance of the Q&A interview, no later than 10:00 am on Oct 29 on gustaf.meyer@redeye.se

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

