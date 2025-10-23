

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $1.988 billion from $1.856 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.988 Bln vs. $1.856 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.77



