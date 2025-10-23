

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $301.99 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $347.10 million, or $2.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $361.28 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.077 billion from $1.983 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $301.99 Mln. vs. $347.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.077 Bln vs. $1.983 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $9.60



