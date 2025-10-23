

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $363 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $484 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $10.258 billion from $9.036 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35



