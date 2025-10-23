

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reiterates its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $1.75 to $1.77 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.91 per share for the year.



