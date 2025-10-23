

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $127.01 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $125.70 million, or $3.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.451 billion from $1.432 billion last year.



Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $127.01 Mln. vs. $125.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.451 Bln vs. $1.432 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.81 - $11.31



