Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") announces that it intends to adopt a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"), subject to ratification by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held in approximately 3 months. The Rights Plan is not being adopted in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the Company, but the Board has become aware that increased trade volume on the Company's stock exchange listings including Canada, USA and Germany has given an opportunity for any parties to acquire and accumulate shares in connection with so-called 'creeping bids', which has the potential to impact the value delivered to shareholders in connection with any such bid.

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, stated: "We are experiencing unprecedented times in the critical minerals sector, in light of recent hostile takeover attempts - such as the unsolicited bid by US Antimony Corp for Lorvotto Resources - our Board believes it is prudent to take proactive measures to protect our shareholders. The adoption of a shareholder rights plan underscores Military Metals Corp's commitment to ensuring that any potential change of control occurs through a fair and transparent process that maximizes value for all shareholders. We remain fully focused on advancing our strategic objectives and creating sustainable, long-term value."

The Rights Plan will grant all shareholders of the Company, excluding a hostile bidder, the right to acquire shares at a discount to the current market price. The right is intended to be attached to the shares of the Company, until such time the Rights Plan is triggered. The Rights Plan is being adopted to ensure that all shareholders are treated fairly and equally in connection with any take-over bid for the Company, and to provide the Board of Directors and shareholders with sufficient time to properly consider and evaluate any such bid, as well as to explore and develop alternatives that could maximize shareholder value.

The Rights Plan is designed to:

Encourage the fair treatment of all shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the Company;

Provide the Board of Directors with adequate time to evaluate any take-over bid and explore alternatives to maximize shareholder value; and

Prevent any person or group from acquiring control of the Company through tactics that do not treat all shareholders equally or afford them the opportunity to realize a fair premium.

The Company is not aware of any pending or threatened take-over bid at this time. The Rights Plan is intended as a prudent measure, to provide the Board with the ability to respond appropriately to any unsolicited take-over bid being conducted through private agreements, gradual or "creeping" acquisitions, or other exemptions from the take-over bid rules.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

