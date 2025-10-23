VSee Health Strengthens Balance Sheet With The Elimination of Debt

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a pioneering force in telehealth innovation, recently announced record-setting revenue growth. However, the Company has also been able to eliminate over $5M in legacy SPAC debt as it continues to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for long term growth.

Recent activity has significantly bolstered creditor confidence, creating a ripple effect that strengthens VSee Health's financial foundation. This debt reduction enhances the Company's balance sheet, positions it for sustained growth and enables compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from our shareholders and the broader public," said Co-CEO Dr. Imo Aisiku. "This is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for VSee Health.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States. Visit www.vseehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

media@vsee.com

VSee Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

SOURCE: VSee Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-strengthens-balance-sheet-with-the-elimination-of-debt-1090995