VSee Health: Rural Hospitals Don't Need More Beds - They Need Smarter Capacity, Like Mobile ICUs

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / VSee Health (Nasdaq:VSEE), a leader in innovative telehealth technology, today announced it will be hosting a live webinar, "The On-Demand ICU: Sustainable Rural Healthcare," February 4, 2026, 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

Rural hospitals are under pressure like never before. Rising patient acuity, chronic staffing shortages, and limited access to intensivists are forcing facilities to transfer high-acuity patients-and leave critical revenue on the table. But a new model is changing the equation.

Guest speaker Docbox CEO Bobby Shah, moderator VSee CEO Milton Chen will have a candid discussion on how on-demand ICU, tele-ICU, and mobile ICU models are helping rural hospitals expand critical care capacity-without building new units or having to hire scarce specialists.

You'll learn how leading health systems are using virtual ICU platforms to retain high-acuity patients, standardize ICU care, support bedside teams, and scale capacity up or down in real time-all while improving clinician sustainability and financial performance.

What You'll Learn

How rural hospitals can recover up to $1M in lost revenue over five years by capturing billable ICU interventions

How automated vitals-to-EHR workflows reduce nurse burnout and documentation errors

How bi-directional video and real-time access to labs, PACS, and trends enable true remote bedside ICU support

Why data ownership and augmented intelligence infrastructure are critical for long-term ICU scalability and hospital-led innovation

Whether you're a hospital executive, clinical leader, or virtual care strategist, this webinar will show you how the Mobile and On-Demand ICU is redefining what sustainable rural critical care looks like.

Register here to secure a spot:

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE), is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and enterprise partners globally. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients including NASA, HHS ASPR, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vsee.com .

About DocBox

DocBox (www.docboxmed.com) is dedicated to enabling data-driven healthcare. DocBox collects up to 3GB of structured data per ICU patient per day per bed and can reduce documentation time by 70 percent, giving clinicians quality time with the patient. DocBox applications allow healthcare providers to use data collected from AI, Machine Learning and Algorithms, enabling critical care to not only be at the bedside but also outside the healthcare provider's walls. The DocBox platform permits cohesive flow of data throughout the health delivery organization and provides units and hospital-wide operational metrics. It facilitates the ability to innovate utilizing rich and accurate big data sets and automatically captures billable clinical interventions.

