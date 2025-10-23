

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $674 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $526 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $722 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $6.972 billion from $6.790 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $674 Mln. vs. $526 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $6.972 Bln vs. $6.790 Bln last year.



