

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirms its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, Pool continues to project earnings in a range of $11.10 to $11.60 per share, including year-to-date ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.11.



On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.85 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



