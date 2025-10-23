ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives Fourth Low-Emission Flare Burner Order from Leading Energy Producer in California

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces it received an engineering order for a fourth low-emission retrofit flare burner from a major energy producer for deployment in California.

"We're pleased to expand our partnership with this key customer as they continue to modernize their operations for stricter environmental standards," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This marks the third burner order this year and the fourth overall from this operator - a strong validation of our technology's performance and reliability in the field. With increasing regulatory pressure and growing demand for proven retrofit solutions, we believe additional opportunities with this customer may follow."

The order covers engineering and design work for the retrofit of an enclosed flare at a production facility in California's San Joaquin Valley, scheduled for installation in the second quarter of 2026. The scope includes upgraded flare structure components and control systems, expanding ClearSign's engagement beyond burner technology into broader emissions and system integration solutions.

"This repeat business demonstrates how ClearSign is not only winning new customers but deepening relationships with existing ones," Deller added. "Each successful deployment enhances our reputation as a trusted provider of next-generation, ultra-low-NOx combustion technologies."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete engineering orders for its customers; whether the customer that submitted a purchase order for engineering of the Company's flare burner technology will issue corresponding equipment and installation orders for such technology following the successful completion of such engineering order; the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following an initial engineering order from customers; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California market and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process, flare and boiler burners; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining industry; the Company's ability to effectively compete in the flare industry and to retain its existing customers in such industry; the Company's ability to provide low emissions retrofit solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-receives-fourth-low-emission-flare-burner-order-from-leading-1090921