Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") announces the negotiation of a Private Placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Financing"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

These funds will be raised by the Company issuing up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, each whole warrant (the "Warrants") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.20 per share.

The warrants will be subject to an expiry acceleration provision that if, over a period of 10 consecutive trading dates, commencing four months from the date of issuance, the share price exceeds $0.30 then the Company may give notice in writing within 30 days of such occurrence to the holders that the Warrants shall expire at an accelerated expiry time unless previously exercised by the holder.

Proceeds raised will be used toward expenditures required to advance the development program on the Kinsley Mountain gold property in Nevada, securing the necessary permits to commence preliminary exploration work on the Troy Canyon property, also in Nevada, and general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX-V. Insiders may participate in this Private Placement. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, (a total of 535,000 ounces Indicated & Inferred) which include 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

Kinsley was last in production in 1998, when gold prices averaged around US$360 per ounce. Alta Gold suspended operations to pursue another project and later entered bankruptcy, leaving Kinsley idle despite its strong exploration and development potential.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 650,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share and are valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of the grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine currently owned by the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

