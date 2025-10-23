Integrum AB: Integrum announces organizational restructuring to strengthen its commercial focus

Mölndal, Sweden, October 23, 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announced a strategic organizational restructuring to accelerate the commercialization of OPRA Implant System and improve operational efficiency. As part of this process, the company has initiated the statutory consultation required under Swedish employment law regarding a proposed reduction of six positions, which accounts for about 20 percent of its current workforce in Sweden. This restructuring supports the strategic shift announced by Integrum in February 2025 and reflects the company's effort to align its resources with strategic priorities that will drive short-term revenue growth and profitability.

"While the restructuring impacts valued colleagues, it is a natural consequence of our strategic shift announced in February and necessary to position Integrum for long-term success. By focusing our organization on commercialization activities, we can better serve our customers and accelerate the uptake of OPRA Implant System in the US and selected European markets. We are grateful for the contributions of all our team members and are committed to supporting those affected through this transition," said Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

Following the completion of this restructuring, Integrum's organization will be optimized to:

Accelerate product commercialization with enhanced focus on targeted top-tier orthopaedic treatment centers, Centers of Excellence, and efforts to further exploit commercial opportunities in the aftermarket.

Streamline operations to improve efficiency and reduce overhead costs.

Direct R&D efforts toward the top-priority, most commercially promising development projects.

In February 2025, Integrum announced a cost reduction program expected to result in SEK 20 million in annual cost savings when fully implemented at the beginning of 2026. The current restructuring, together with new measures to reduce R&D activities and consultancy costs, is expected to further reduce the company's cost base.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-10-2025 13:35 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About Integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore eliminating the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.