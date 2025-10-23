Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces SNOM as Event Sponsor of Annual User Group Meeting

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that SNOM, a pioneer and leading brand of professional and enterprise-grade VoIP solutions, is an official Event Sponsor for Crexendo's 2025 NetSapiens® Platform User Group Meeting (UGM), which will take place in Miami Beach, Florida, from October 27th to 30th.

This is the third consecutive year that SNOM has sponsored the UGM, a multi-day gathering that brings together leading cloud communications service providers, technology innovators, ecosystem partners, and industry analysts from across the globe. The 2025 UGM will highlight Crexendo's NetSapiens platform's AI-driven solutions and feature expert panels and interactive product sessions designed to inspire collaboration and shape the future of cloud communications innovation.

This year's meeting will have the highest number of attendees in the event's history, and a record number of sponsors, with all sponsorship opportunities officially sold out. This incredible level of engagement spotlights the tremendous interest in and accelerating adoption of the NetSapiens Platform, which supports over 6 million global end users. The record-breaking participation at the 2025 UGM marks another milestone in Crexendo's ongoing expansion and reinforces its position as a global leader for cloud communications platforms.

As an event sponsor, SNOM will present their latest VoIP solutions and give attendees insights into how top-tier hardware solutions support advanced cloud communications environments. SNOM will also demonstrate how their reliable, enterprise-grade VoIP technology integrates with the NetSapiens platform. Crexendo currently supports a variety of SNOM devices and accessories that work seamlessly with the NetSapiens platform, giving service providers many options to enhance their communication offerings and ensure compatibility and performance for their end user customers.

"SNOM's long-standing commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality, and scalable VoIP solutions perfectly complements our mission to provide outstanding cloud communications services," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "We're honored to welcome SNOM back as a sponsor for the third consecutive year. Their continued partnership adds tremendous value to our 2025 UGM experience and to our entire ecosystem of partners and attendees."

"Crexendo's vision for empowering service providers aligns perfectly with Snom's mission to deliver dependable, flexible, and innovative endpoints," said Chad M. Collins, SVP of Sales for Snom US & CALA. "We're proud to support the 2025 NetSapiens UGM and to continue strengthening our collaboration with Crexendo and its partners as the industry evolves."

The success of the Crexendo NetSapiens platform stems not only from its innovative technology, but also from the freedom and flexibility it gives service providers seeking to grow and thrive in today's competitive cloud communications market. With a session-based pricing model that removes the limitations of traditional seat-based structures, Crexendo empowers providers to maximize profitability and choose the licensing model that best supports their business goals.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About SNOM

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303).

For more information, please visit www.snom.com. © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH

