Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Inkjet Technology Fuels Record-breaking Growth for PostcardMania

Companies Celebrate Longstanding Partnership Representing Nearly a Decade of Innovation and Visionary Leadership

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is proud to spotlight the continued success of its longtime partner, PostcardMania, a nationwide marketing technology company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Together, the companies have driven significant growth and innovation in digital inkjet production.

October 22, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Konica Minolta presented PostcardMania with the "Inkjet Pioneer Award" in recognition of surpassing 130 million impressions using its AccurioJet inkjet technology. Its very first AccurioJet KM-1, along with the subsequent three inkjet presses, is still running nine years later. (L-R) Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta; Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta; Yoshinori Koide, General Manager, IP Business Promotion Division, IP Business Unit, PP HQ, Konica Minolta Inc.; Daisaku Yamada, General Manager, IP Business Unit, PP HQ, Konica Minolta Inc.; Mike Custer, Vice President, Pre-press/Digital Printing, PostcardMania; Bret Riecke, Vice President, Workflow Solutions and Customer Experience - Industrial Print Solutions, Konica Minolta; Ashley Gorfine, Vice President, Industrial and Production Print for North America, Konica Minolta.

As part of its continued commitment to the technology, PostcardMania will serve as one of only two beta test sites in North America for Konica Minolta's upcoming AccurioJet 60000 - an advanced press capable of producing 6,000 pages per hour. This milestone marks the fifth generation of AccurioJet development, with PostcardMania uniquely positioned as the only company to own and operate all five generations of Konica Minolta's inkjet presses.

Performance and Growth Timeline

PostcardMania's adoption of Konica Minolta's AccurioJet inkjet platform has enabled exponential growth for the company:

2016: First AccurioJet press acquired

2018: 55.2% increase in pieces printed annually over 2016

2020: 41.4% increase over 2018

2024: 176.9% increase over 2020

These numbers represent a 508.1% increase in output from 2016 to 2024, averaging 63.5% annual growth over nine years. PostcardMania has now surpassed 130 million impressions, showcasing the unmatched reliability and performance of Konica Minolta's inkjet technology.

Continuing to spearhead growth for PostcardMania is its direct mail automation and partnerships arm, PCM Integrations, which exclusively uses Konica Minolta machines for all its order fulfillment. The multi-million-dollar division achieved another record revenue performance in 2024, increasing total revenue 54.8%, total mailing quantity 89% and new customer count by 110%, demonstrating that demand for direct mail automation is growing quickly.

A Legacy of Innovation

Konica Minolta's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital print continues to empower partners like PostcardMania to scale their operations, enhance productivity and deliver exceptional results to their customers.

"PostcardMania's ongoing innovations in marketing software continue to elevate client outcomes, and it's been incredibly rewarding to partner with a team so committed to pushing boundaries," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Their forward-thinking leadership in embracing our inkjet solutions and amazing achievements highlight what's possible when innovation meets collaboration, and made them an ideal choice for an AccurioJet 60000 beta test site. We look forward to seeing PostcardMania continue to transform client success and set new benchmarks in the industry."

"Back in 2015, Konica Minolta's inkjet platform stood out for its turnaround times, use of offset stock without special treatment and ability to handle our job flow - plus, the capability to print variable data on both sides in one pass was a complete game changer," said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO, PostcardMania. "Their team has supported us every step of the way - from prepress tools to service - and the uptime on all four AccurioJet models has been excellent. As customer demand for speed grows, Konica Minolta's evolving inkjet technology continues to keep us ahead."

At its PRINTING United Expo press conference yesterday, Konica Minolta presented PostcardMania with the "Inkjet Pioneer Award" in recognition of surpassing 130 million impressions using its AccurioJet inkjet technology. Its very first AccurioJet KM-1, along with the subsequent three inkjet presses, is still running nine years later. These milestones reflect nearly a decade of innovation, consistency and visionary leadership. The award celebrates PostcardMania's role in setting new benchmarks for digital print excellence and highlights Konica Minolta's appreciation for a longstanding and impactful partnership.

