Anzu Partners, a U.S.-based industrial technology investment firm, today announces that ExOne Global Holdings has combined ExOne and voxeljet, two leaders in industrial additive manufacturing, under a unified holding structure. Going forward, the two businesses will integrate their operations to provide customers with a broader product line, deeper aftermarket support, and global printing services. ExOne Global Holdings will maintain the operating subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, China, and India that comprise the combined organization. These subsidiaries will continue and strengthen localized, regional support in all facets of the business.

Under the new alignment:

Eric Bader, currently Managing Director of ExOne GmbH, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of ExOne Global Holdings

Rudolf Franz, currently CEO of voxeljet AG, will join the Board of Directors of the holding company when he concludes his role as CEO at the end of the year.

Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners, will serve as Chair of the Board of the holding company.

This leadership structure is intended to blend deep domain expertise from both organizations while providing strong strategic oversight and continuity. The managing directors at each of the country organizations will remain the same.

"Our customers and partners will experience ongoing stability and consistency as we move forward," said Eric Bader. "In bringing together ExOne's leadership in digital sand casting and voxeljet's capabilities in large-format industrial printing supporting sand and investment casting, our focus is to leverage our joined strengths, preserve reliability, and deliver new growth."

"We are thrilled to bring together two of the most respected names in industrial binder-jet and large-format additive manufacturing," said Whitney Haring-Smith. "ExOne and voxeljet each bring unique strengths and customer relationships. Under a single ownership and with unified leadership, we intend to accelerate innovation and deepen customer commitment."

"I am honored to join the board of the new holding company," said Rudolf Franz. "Both ExOne and voxeljet have set new standards for decades now by transforming casting applications through additive manufacturing. Reuniting the founders and pioneers of 3D sand printing is an exciting new step."

By bringing these organizations together, Anzu is building a future-ready additive-manufacturing network designed for growth and resilience. Together, ExOne and voxeljet have deployed more than 500 industrial 3D printers with customers on every inhabited continent. The strategy leverages complementary technology portfolios, shared R&D, optimized operational 3d printing solutions, and cross-selling opportunities across both customer bases.

About Anzu Partners

Anzu Partners is an investment firm focused on clean-tech, industrial, and life-science technology companies with transformative potential. The firm partners with entrepreneurial teams to commercialize innovation through capital, strategic support, operational expertise, and global connectivity. As of 2024, Anzu Partners manages approximately $1 billion in assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding synergies, integration, growth, financial performance, and timing. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Neither Anzu Partners nor the companies make any guarantees about future performance.

