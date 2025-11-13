Coordinated field service teams deliver faster, more comprehensive support for industrial 3D printing customers worldwide

ExOne GmbH and voxeljet AG, both members of ExOne Global Holdings, today announced the launch of a joint global Aftermarket Service and Support Network for their industrial 3D printing systems. The collaboration brings together two of the most experienced teams in binder jet 3D printing under one coordinated service framework, designed to deliver faster response times, higher uptime, and greater customer confidence.

Through this new alliance, customers of both ExOne and voxeljet systems will have access to on-demand technical support, as well as expanded access to certified service technicians and spare parts inventory across 8 countries (USA, Germany, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and France). The expanded service network includes a steadily increasing spare parts inventory with the recent addition of over $1 million of spare parts at the joint service center outside of Detroit, Michigan. The combined service network includes more than 45 factory-trained technicians strategically located globally to provide rapid on-site support, preventive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.

"Industrial customers rely on our systems for mission-critical operations," said Eric Bader, CEO of ExOne Global Holdings. "By uniting our aftermarket operations, we're ensuring that every ExOne and voxeljet system, no matter where it is installed, receives the same level of proactive, professional support. This marks a major step toward a seamless, world-class customer experience."

The joint service network leverages shared service procedures, remote diagnostic access, and common quality and cybersecurity standards. Technicians are trained to OEM specifications and certified under a unified technical curriculum covering the ExOne S-Max and voxeljet VX series platforms. Beginning in early 2026, customers will also benefit from harmonized maintenance contracts, faster spare parts logistics, and an integrated digital ticketing and service reporting system.

"Our customers depend on fast, reliable service, and that starts with bringing aftermarket support closer to where they operate," said Mike Dougherty, Managing Director, voxeljet America. "By expanding our local parts inventories and service capabilities, we're reducing downtime and giving customers access to the expertise and components they need, right in their own regions."

The joint network also reinforces ExOne and voxeljet's commitment to sustainability and operational reliability by extending equipment life cycles and optimizing system performance through preventive maintenance and software updates.

For more information or to enroll in the unified aftermarket service program, including customers interested in purchasing local spare parts inventory in Detroit, customers can contact their local ExOne or voxeljet representative. Deliveries would be expected to begin before the end of the year.

