Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter Results 2025

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday November 4, 2025, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.
Webcast details:
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast
There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation. Questions can be submitted in the online solution throughout the streaming event. It is also possible to submit questions in advance to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
+47 45 03 20 90
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
