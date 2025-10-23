Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 15:18 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter Results 2025

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday November 4, 2025, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation. Questions can be submitted in the online solution throughout the streaming event. It is also possible to submit questions in advance to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
+47 45 03 20 90
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2025,c4255549

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2025-302592855.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
