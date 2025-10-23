Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that its CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform has achieved the top position in the Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Financial Consolidation, Close Management and Financial Reporting (FCCR) Market Study. This marks the second straight year that Wolters Kluwer has earned the study's number one ranking.

This study is part of Dresner Advisory Services' ongoing research into the enterprise performance management (EPM) space and focuses specifically on performance management capabilities targeted at the finance function, including financial consolidation, close management and financial reporting. The study also identifies user trends, priorities, adoption patterns, and vendor performance, helping organizations make informed decisions about their financial systems. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors.

Madhur Aggarwal, EVP and General Manager, Corporate Performance ESG at Wolters Kluwer, said

"Being ranked first among all EPM technologies by Dresner for the second year in a row underscores that our AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform is the market leader when it comes to empowering the Office of the CFO to future-proof their operations. This achievement reflects our leadership in delivering forward-looking, customer-driven innovation that meets the evolving demands of finance leaders."

Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform with Ask AI is the market's first AI-powered corporate performance management platform. It digitally transforms the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic ability of the Office of the CFO. Ask AI has now evolved to an embedded super-agent and mobilizes cutting-edge agentic technology across multiple use cases, including responding to voice commands in multiple languages, executing tasks, testing assumptions and running analyses. The unified platform, which is available in standard or SAP HANA versions, offers a broad range of solutions including extended planning, financial close and consolidation, and ESG and regulatory requirements.

Howard Dresner, Founder, and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory, said:

"Implementing FCCR can address a range of financial challenges, however, the most crucial objective for implementing FCCR software in 2025 is to provide speed and efficiency of the monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes. Our ratings consider the offerings of multiple vendors on a number of criteria surrounding financial consolidations, close management, and financial reporting. Wolters Kluwer has ranked highly in all categories of measurement, and we congratulate them on achieving top placement once again in our annual survey."

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

