Whirlpool Corporation Announces $300 Million Investment in U.S. Laundry Operations, Creating 400-600 New Jobs

The Michigan-based manufacturer, which started in the U.S. in 1911 and has stayed in the U.S. throughout its history, is preparing to ramp up production at two Ohio facilities.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation recently announced a planned $300 million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities, one in a series of strategic commitments to grow its American manufacturing footprint. This investment is expected to create between 400 and 600 new jobs across the company's operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, positioning Whirlpool Corp. for increased production of its next generation of washers and dryers, while also supporting approximately 5,000 additional jobs outside the company.

Started in America …

Founded in the United States more than 110 years ago, Whirlpool Corp. maintains the largest U.S. manufacturing operations in the home appliance industry. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, today's investment reinforces that legacy.

"Whirlpool Corporation's unwavering commitment to American manufacturing is a cornerstone of our identity. This $300 million investment in our Clyde and Marion facilities underscores our dedication to creating jobs, fostering innovation, and delivering high-quality, American-made appliances to U.S. consumers."

Whirlpool Corp.'s Clyde manufacturing facility, in operation since 1952, is the largest washing machine plant in the world. The Marion dryer factory celebrated its 70th anniversary in September, marking seven decades of manufacturing excellence and community impact.

… Stayed in America

The benefits of Whirlpool Corp.'s commitment to U.S. manufacturing are felt across the U.S. The company manufactures more of its appliances in the U.S. than any of its industry peers, while partnering with thousands of suppliers across the country. Approximately 80% of Whirlpool Corp.'s U.S. major appliance sales come from products produced in the company's U.S. factories - significantly higher than the 25% competitor average. Ninety-six percent of the steel used in the company's U.S. plants is sourced domestically.

In the past decade, Whirlpool Corp. has invested $6 billion in U.S. capital expenditures, R&D and new product development, as part of $23 billion in total spent on our U.S. operations, logistics and workforce. With 20,000 employees in the U.S., including over 14,000 at its 10 manufacturing plants, Whirlpool Corp. continues to play a leading role in sustaining and growing American manufacturing.

"Across our U.S. operations, from the factory floor to design labs to distribution centers, our people are the foundation of everything we build," said Kristin Day, Vice President of U.S. Manufacturing at Whirlpool Corporation. "We are proud to reinforce our commitment to the communities and plants where generations have not only built appliances but careers, families and futures. This investment builds on that legacy, enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and ensuring we can continue producing world-class appliances right here in America."

Financial assistance from JobsOhio and tax credits from the State of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company's Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As theonly major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

