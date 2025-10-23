Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At a General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") held on 23 October 2025 at 3.00pm, the resolution put to shareholders to approve the temporary disapplication of the borrowing limit in the Company's articles of association was duly passed by way of a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of the resolution is contained in the Circular to Shareholders including the Notice of General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings

The Resolution was considered and passed as an Ordinary Resolution.

The number of votes for and against the resolution, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:

Resolution Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** To sanction the temporary disapplication of the borrowing limit set out in Article 98(B) of the Company's articles of association. 273,453,408 96.56 9,736,320 3.44 283,189,728 795,289 40.93%

The percentages of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes "For" and votes "Against" the resolution (together, the "Total Votes (excluding votes withheld").

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting has been submitted today to the NSM and will shortly be available to view on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

John Habgood

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary