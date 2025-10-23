Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Nova Capital Trading Limited (the "Acquiror") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 9,050,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Glow Lifetech Corp. (the "Company") pursuant to the exercise of an aggregate of 9,050,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 27,036,167 Common Shares and 25,166,667 Warrants, representing approximately 15.77% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 26.56% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 36,086,167 Common Shares and 16,116,667 Warrants, representing approximately 20.00% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 26.56% on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

