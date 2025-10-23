

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - KION GROUP AG (KGX.MU), Thursday announced its plan to adjust free cash flow outlook for 2025 due to lower one-time expenses for efficiency program.



The company now expects one-time expenses for the efficiency program in the range of 170-190 million euros, lower than the previously estimated 240-260 million euros.



These changes are expected to have an impact on free cash flow and net income for the fiscal year 2025, with free cash flow outlook now estimated to be 600-700 million euros, instead of 400-550 million euros.



The cost savings from the efficiency program for the following years are now expected to remain nearly unchanged at around 140-150 million euros.



Currently, Kion's stock is trading at 54.85 euros, down 0.54 percent on the Munich.



