

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor SA (ACCYY.PK), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting total revenue of 1.369 billion euros, down 0.1 percent from last year's 1.434 billion euros.



The decline in total revenue was attributed to lower revenue from the Premium, Midscale and Economy division, as well as negative impact of currencies.



Revenue from the Premium, Midscale and Economy division amounted to 732 million euros compared to 773 million euros in the previous year.



Luxury & Lifestyle division's revenue stood at 358 million euros compared to 371 million euros in the prior year.



The company has also decided to revise its recurring EBITDA growth outlook for the fiscal year 2025 to between 11 and 12 percent, instead of previously estimated 9-10 percent at constant exchange rates.



To highlight the company's confidence in delivering growth outlook, the company has announced its plan to launch a new tranche of share buyback for an amount of 100 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Currently, Accor's stock is trading at $10.15, up 2.32 percent on the OTC Markets.



