CEO of eXoZymes to Present at ThinkEquity's Annual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - announced that CEO, Michael Heltzen, will present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, states, "Most investors already know that - compared to the number of dollars invested - synthetic biology unfortunately has very little to show for it because it never scaled commercially. That's why we have introduced the next generation of biomanufacturing - a groundbreaking new way of making chemicals by using AI to convert enzymes to function cell-free in a bioreactor. Our initial focus with this paradigm shifting platform is natural products with the potential to become pharmaceuticals. Leading this strategy with a natural product called NCT which is showing very promising results in improving metabolic health."

eXoZymes has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods - or natural extraction - with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Heltzen continues, "By using the ingenuity of biology, coupled with AI, and combining it with the scalability of chemical engineering - we have solved the scaling bottleneck of synthetic biology. As such, we believe eXoZymes is positioned to lead the 4th industrial revolution at the intersection of biology and technology, which we're excited to detail to investors at ThinkEquity's conference next week!"

Organized by ThinkEquity LLC, the conference will showcase more than 85 carefully selected companies across biotechnology, artificial intelligence, crypto, mining, and other high-growth sectors. Over 750 institutional and high-net-worth investors are expected to attend.

Michael Heltzen will be presenting eXoZymes to investors on Thursday, October 30, at 8:00-8:30 AM in the Lotus Suite East at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

